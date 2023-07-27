If you are a frequent user of Facebook and Instagram, you may have come across a Haryanvi older man sharing funny videos of enjoying his retirement. A recent video of him sharing his retirement plan of enjoyment while letting his kids earn for themselves went crazy viral on social media. Soon after, many similar videos of his retirement life were shared on Twitter. And while people thought he was having fun and enjoying the retired phase, it turns out he is a 30-year-old creator who managed to use filters and make these videos expertly. Saree-Clad Woman Dancing on Haryanvi Song' Birthday' Enthusiastically In This Viral Video Wins Heart Online.

The user goes by Dharambir Singh from Haryana and posts videos showing how he is enjoying his retirement. One of the videos that went viral saw him relaxing in a pool and enthusiastically sharing how he plans to enjoy his own earned wealth. He even says to let the kids work hard to enjoy the wealth independently. And while people had different takes, the video amassed many views and a growing following for Dharambir uncle. But it turns out he is no uncle but a young man who has been using Snapchat filters to make such videos. Woman Dances on Railway Tracks To Make Instagram Reels, Here's What Happens When Train Arrives (Video).

Check the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharambir singh (@dharambirharyana)

He posts many similar videos, some of which are in poor taste. However, believing in his retirement lifestyle, he has over 45,0000 followers in just a few videos. It was recently revealed via a screengrab on Twitter that he is a young lad using filters. A few videos on YouTube claim the real identity of this 'old' man.

Check It Here:

Post the reveal, people started noticing the subtle changes in his face, haircut and hairline in the next set of videos. They say that don't believe everything you see online stands true once again.

