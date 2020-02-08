Finley, The Golden Retriever Breaks World Record by Holding 6 Tennis Balls in His Mouth (View Pic)

Golden retriever Finley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New York [USA], Feb 7: A golden retriever just broke the most endearingly funny world record you would have ever heard of. According to the New York Post, the six-year-old pooch, named, Finley can fix six tennis balls in his mouth. This number is one more than the previous Guinness World Record set in 2003 by Augie from Texas, who belonged to the same breed. Dog Gives Birth to 21 Puppies Naturally, May Set New World Record (Watch Video).

The New York Post cited the Democrat & Chronicle, which was told by owners Cheri and Rob Molloy from New York that Finley's knack for this special talent first became apparent back when he was two years old. Cheri's daughter Erin recounted that when she was at a nearby lake with her mother and Finley, she suddenly saw "he's trotting over to me with four tennis balls in his mouth."

Check Pic of Pooch Holding 6 Tennis Balls:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finley Molloy (@finnyboymolloy) on Feb 5, 2020 at 3:57am PST

Unfortunately, despite the evidence of Finley's special gift on Instagram, his remarkable feat couldn't be formally recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records. The strict documentation required by Guniess has prevented the dog from securing his place in the history books. Finley's human parents are still in contact with Guinness but they expressed that the paperwork and formalities involved in the process require a lot of efforts.