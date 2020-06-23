How to open a gate? Have you googled that anytime? Then there may be a video, a best one or most-viewed in that category. And this is no gate with complex latches and locks but a normal gate to a park that easily opens with a push and pull. No, it's not even those glass doors where you probably get confused with push and pull signs. A little door made of metal rods which you just have to push and pull. And someone decided to make a "how to open the gate" video for it and guess what, it has 25 lakh or over 2 million views! Why? No one knows, but it is how we probably love watching JCB ki Khudai!

Last year, social media users went crazy over JCB ki Khudai videos and funny memes that followed. It's true how some people just love standing and watching the working of the excavation machine around construction sites or be it in the middle of the road. So probably some liked watching how to open a door. Well, now to give some context, the video is by Lativian comedian and Youtuber Gatis Kandis who has a life hacks section in which he puts videos of how to do basic things. One of his videos show "How to open the gate" and it has over 2.4 million views in 4 years. The comments are of course funny though. JCB Ka Jugaad: This Funny Viral Video of JCB Excavator Being Used for a TOTALLY Different Reason Will Make You Say 'Waah'!

Watch The Video Here:

Mind-boggling science, wasn't it? The comments section is a delight though. Someone wrote, "I’ve been stuck inside the park for months because I forgot how to open the gate, this video saved my life! thank you." Another user mentions, "THIS DOESN'T WORKS IN 2020 BECAUSE I CANNOT GO TO THE PARK." Ouch, too real. Someone else wrote, "Does it work with any other color of gate or only red?" So guess what, there are not just 2.5 million people watching it, but some others confirming whether it worked or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).