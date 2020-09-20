Ex porn star who became the most searched queen on Pornhub and later turned into a sports commentator, Mia Khalifa has joined OnlyFans where subscriber pay to check out exclusive content from their favourite celebrity like their nude, XXX pics and videos. She will post "regular" stuff and no "nude content" will be available for subscribers. However, there is going to be way more than just XXX content on Mia Khalifa's OnlyFans. She revealed the news on Instagram in a tongue-in-cheek post about making money. Sharing a snap of herself eating sushi, with her laptop next to her on her OnlyFans page, she wrote "I have a full-time job...as an accountant" with a smiley emoji. More than a million people liked the post.

Mia will charge subscribers $11.99 a month (£9.28) to watch her in action. She has almost 22million followers on Instagram and she could be in line to make a fortune if even a fraction of her loyal supporters migrate to OnlyFans. Thanking people for their support, Mia said: "I am finally growing into my self-confidence in who I am and the decisions I make for me, and this is my way of being myself outside the perimeters of conventional social media. "Even though I will not be creating nude content, I am going to be treating this page like my Instagram without terms of service lol. I want to take my power back and just post what I want and what makes me feel good, and I'm just so thankful that y'all are along for this wild ride. This is all very new to me, I've never been on a platform as fan-facing, so any suggestions for improving my presence here is greatly appreciated! I love you!"

View this post on Instagram I have a full time job... as an accountant 🙂 A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Sep 17, 2020 at 9:24pm PDT

Fans rushed to welcome her to the site prompting her to add a follow-up post saying she was “excited” for the future. She also commended other people who use OnlyFans to make cash. Mia told them: "Fellow accountants... thank you for being amazing and secure in your bodies and the decisions you make with them, y’all inspire me to own my power." She further talked about porn and how her short-lived XXX industry career labelled her for life. She said, "Those 11 videos will haunt me until I die, and I don't want another girl to go through that – because no one should.Long story short: don't do porn. And if you do, don't do it with a company. Do it for yourself, on your own terms. And if you consume porn, make sure it's ethical and not from giant corporations who profit off exploiting women. Like your groceries, shop local and direct from the creators."

Mia became one of the most popular porn stars in the world despite only starring in a handful of productions. But she has since warned others against joining the industry.

