International Women’s Day 2021 is knocking the doors and so are scams. WhatsApp has been an easy platform for spammers and notorious elements of society to scam people. Many companies usually give major offers and discounts on International Women's Day and usually, they are displayed on the company's official website. However, a message being circulated on WhatsApp is fooling people with claims that Adidas is giving away free shoes on Women's Day when the brand hasn't made any such official announcement. The claim reads: "Adidas is offering free shoes on Women’s day" and is being widely circulated on social media. If you have also received this forwarded message on your WhatsApp too, you might want to ignore the message and also inform your loved ones that this is a fake message. A very similar offer in the name of Amazon.in was also going viral recently that asked people to share the message to as many people as they can to receive free gifts. Recovapro Celebrates Women With A Special Offer On Their Massage Gun.

The message circulated on WhatsApp comes with a link that may look like this: "https://v-app.buzz/adidass/tb.php?_t=161492973315:35:33". Do not click on the URL as is not real. Instead, you can share these very real wishes we bring you! Check out Happy International Women's Day 2021 wishes, greetings, HD images, wallpapers, GIF messages, WhatsApp stickers and SMS to celebrate womanhood.

Free Adidas Shoes for Women’s Day 2021- Why is This Fake

Adidas hasn't updated their official website or any social media handles with offers that claim that women will receive free shoes on Women's day. The URL is suspicious too. If you look at it carefully, it holds wrong spelling of the brand name Adidas as "Adidass" to fool netizens.

Such scams usually aim to elicit your information to use against you. Do not ever give away personal information via text message, mails and avoid clicking on unfamiliar hyperlinks.

