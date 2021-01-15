Art is never easy, and especially when it comes to creating lifelike statues of famous people in an interactive environment. There are many wax museums around the world, but one artist and his creations are garnering global attention. The statues are so strange, and the internet currently is mocking the artist, Arlindo Armacollo and his waxworks. The creations were first made for a church in Parana, south Brazil, six years ago, but have recently gone viral, especially on Twitter and Reddit. Videos and pictures of the wax statues of famous persons such as Mahatma Gandhi, Princess Diana, Mother Teresa and more have surfaced online with netizens mocking the Brazilian sculptor. His artworks have been criticised, with some calling it a “Brazilian horror story.”

The statues are nowhere like you might have seen in display at Madame Tussauds or other wax museums. Armacollo’s wax statues, went on display in a church in the town of Rolândia, in Southern Brazil, six years ago. The Brazilian news outlet Folha de Londrina in a video report focussed on the exhibition, which the internet users unearthed recently after the images went viral. The exhibition had statues of personalities such as Mother Teresa, Albert Einstein, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Lady Diana, Charlie Chaplin, Elvis Presley and Pope Francis, among others.

brazilian horror story: museu de cera pic.twitter.com/tEMNn8SkhG — AlexO (@eualexo) January 5, 2021

His waxworks are now displayed at the Museu de Artes Izidoro Armacollo, named after his father, in Rolândia. The pictures and videos are going viral on the internet, with netizens mocking the artists and his creations.

cara meus preferidos disparado pic.twitter.com/mHo5sYsk75 — AlexO (@eualexo) January 5, 2021

Qual estátua do museu de cera ficou mais bizarra? pic.twitter.com/1FPf5KSsHK — André Rochadel quer vacina (@andre_rochadel) January 6, 2021

After facing the massive flak over the past few days, the creator Armacollo was interviewed by The Guardian where he told that he could not care less about the criticism, since he was not doing it for money. “I do the things I do because I enjoy them. I did this for our town. If people like it, come and visit. If they don’t, don’t. Why worry?” he was quoted in the report. It is not easy to create a wax statue. Despite the criticisms, the artist hopes that the attention he is getting will increase the radar of tourists in Rolândia from around the world.

