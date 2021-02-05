It has been exactly a year since Kajal Aggarwal’s wax statue has been unveiled at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore. She is in fact the first actress from South Indian Cinema to get a wax statue. Back then we saw her entire family being in attendance for the launch ceremony and pictures from the event were all over the internet. But did you know that her then boyfriend and now husband Gautam Kitchlu was also present for launch ceremony and was in fact the person to get a view of his ladylove’s wax statue. Kajal Aggarwal to Unveil Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore on February 5, 2020! (View Pics).

This Flashback Friday post shared by Kajal Aggarwal has turned out to be the most surprising one for all her fans. She shared a picture in which Gautam Kitchlu can be seen getting a private viewing before Kajal’s wax statue was launched to the world. While sharing this post she wrote, “#throwback to @mtssingapore wax statue launch a year ago @kitchlug got a private viewing before she was launched to the whole world, he flew in to Singapore for a couple of hours on the 4th, just so that he could be there for my big moment and had to reach Germany for his work commitment on the 5th morning. p.s- who knew the pandemic would become such a life altering / threatening event back then! #timeflies p.s.s- I love how he’s got eyes only for me.” Kajal Aggarwal Unveils Her Wax Statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore And It Is Impressive! (View Pics).

Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu At Madame Tussauds Singapore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30 last year. It was a private affair that took place in Mumbai in the presence of the couple’s family members and close friends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).