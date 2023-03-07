If you believe in astrology, then you’d probably know that full moon days are important. This lunar phase is intense and March 2023’s full moon is in the earth sign of Virgo. The spring equinox is almost here and on March 7, the full moon enters Virgo. As per astrology, the full moon is a time for analysis. The full moon is time for a new beginning and people on social media are looking at it with funny eyes. Funny memes on the full moon entering Virgo are already trending on Twitter. Worm Moon 2023: Netizens Flood Twitter With Photos of Last Full Moon of Winter Season.

The full moon in Virgo takes place at 7.40 am ET. As per the Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in March is known as Worm Moon. A full moon in Virgo is said to sharpen one’s vision of reality. It is said to be analytical of our own selves. While some people will find a deeper meaning, others are catching up on the trend with funny memes and jokes. Check out funny memes on Full Moon in Virgo:

Crazy!

dude the full moon in virgo is crazyyyy pic.twitter.com/1fTEkI7WqS — Syd Divine Tarot 💎 READINGS ARE OPEN. (@SydDivineTarot) March 7, 2023

The Analysis Has Begun

THE MOON IS IN VIRGO pic.twitter.com/dPb4R0KrSL — mélanie (@earthdombaby) March 6, 2023

Updates on Social Media Are Imp

the moon is now in virgo pic.twitter.com/Zk502SXnWT — cole (@degreedummy) March 6, 2023

Mood Swings Brought By The Moon

Virgo full moon got me like pic.twitter.com/TgLgMmFNpa — 𓂀 ℍ𝕚𝕘𝕙 ℙ𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕤𝕤 (@Frequencylifted) March 7, 2023

Main Character Energy

When the Full Moon in Virgo hits 🐺 pic.twitter.com/ciGq0EdDBI — Danielle ✨🌑🌞 (@starsmoonandsun) March 6, 2023

Hopeful and Optimistic Vibes

Feeling Anxious, Maybe It’s The Moon!

full moon in virgo says ✨anxiety✨ — Kemi Marie (@kemimarie) March 5, 2023

Meanwhile, The Moon Be Like…

Some people are also genuinely affirming and posting self-analytical tweets to regain the positive energy from the moon. While others express feeling anxious and experiencing mood swings. Have you been observing similar feelings? It’s probably the moon too. If not, just pass on the memes and enjoy the vibes.

