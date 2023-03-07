The final full moon of the winter season has arrived. The Worm Moon will occur today, March 7 and grace the skies with its enchanting beauty. The celestial event holds great spiritual importance and significance. On the occasion, several Twitter users rushed to the social media platform and posted photos of the last full moon of the winter season. Take a look. Worm Moon 2023 Live Streaming Online: Know Date, Time and How To Watch Worm Moon in the Sky Tonight on March 7.

Worm Moon 2023:

Last Full Moon of Winter Season:

Wow:

Worm Moon sets on the Muskegon Channel. Photo March 7, 2023. Picture taken at the moment of sunrise. Significant because the moon reflects a return to fertile soil, and earthworms to the surface of the earth. #Weather #spring #moon pic.twitter.com/juhKmPQmTN — Rick Vuyst (@RickVuyst) March 7, 2023

Check It:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)