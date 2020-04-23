Gangetic Dolphins Spotted From Ghats of Kolkata as Water Pollution Decreases During Lockdown (See Pictures)

Dolphin (Photo Credits: Pixabay. Representational Image)

The coronavirus lockdown seems to have set wild animals and birds other than marine life free. After years, the South Asian River Dolphin known as the Ganges Dolphin was spotted from Kolkata's ghats. The only freshwater dolphins which are categorised as 'critically endangered' has come as a surprise to environmentalists. Their recent sightings have brought much joy and happiness to nature lovers and photographers. Last month, dolphins were spotted off Mumbai coast a few days after the lockdown was implemented in India. From bears, mountain goats, foxes, coyote, monkeys, deer, puma, peacocks and even ducks were seen on empty city roads.

According to a report in The Times of India, reduced pollution owing to coronavirus lockdown has improved the water quality of river Hoogly. Around 30 years ago, Gangetic dolphins were a normal sight at various ghats in Kolkata, but due to increased water pollution, the mammal sighting reduced to almost nothing. The global population of Gangetic dolphins is barely between 1,200 to 1,800. Humpback Dolphins Spotted in Mumbai: Endangered Species Seen by Fishermen Around Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Dolphins Spotted at Ghats of Kolkata:

After years, the South Asian River Dolphin, commonly known as Ganges Dolphin, has been spotted from different ghats in Kolkata. These mammals, the only freshwater dolphins in the world, have been categorised as 'critically endangered' and have not been seen near Kolkata for years pic.twitter.com/o9HLnz2g5h — Shiksha IAS Academy (@ias_shiksha) April 22, 2020

Lakhs of Olive Ridley turtles returned for mass nesting to Odisha's beaches during the lockdown. Hundreds of pink flamingos were spotted near Navi Mumbai following the lockdown. Peacocks were spotted walking on the roads in South Mumbai last month. There is an increase in the number of birds visiting the trees in the cities. Earlier, people had taken to Twitter with videos of the sounds of birds which had increasingly started visiting cities. As people continue to be at homes due to coronavirus lockdown, animals and birds have ventured out on the roads.