George Floyd's Funeral: Pics and Emotional Videos From His Memorial Service That Spoke on The Need of Racial Equality

The death of George Floyd on May 25 inspired a global movement against racism and police brutality in the US and now in different parts of the world. The African American man was laid to rest next to his mother in Pearland after a private memorial service in Houston church. Floyd's body was in a gold-coloured casket with attendees chanted "I can't breathe," "Keep your knee off my neck", Floyd's last words before he died in police custody last month. Over 500 people attended the services, including celebrities like Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. And a hundred more gathered outside to pay their respects. Let us look at some of the iconic moments from George Floyd's funeral service.

The entire event saw an array of emotions. People made speeches remembering the life of Floyd and others cheered and chanted his name. Rev. Al Sharpton made a powerful eulogy, he asked people to recognize the family members of others who have been victims of racial injustice. He called on a commitment to seek justice for Floyd's death. A video from Vice President Joe Biden was also played during the service which addressed Floyd's daughter Gianna's question, "Why is Daddy Gone." There was applause when Houston City Mayor announced the ban on chokeholds. We have got you some of these iconic aspects from Floyd's funeral. Black Lives Matter: From Newlywed Couple Joining Philadelphia Protests to Houston Police Comforting Little Girl, These Heartwarming Instances Will Make You Smile (Watch Videos).

Floyd's Casket Arriving in Horse Carriage:

George Floyd’s casket arrives by horse-drawn carriage to Houston Memorial Gardens. @houstonpolice chief @ArtAcevedo near the front of the group. pic.twitter.com/FusDQ1HNUe — Wes Rapaport (@wesrap) June 9, 2020

Floyd's Family Arriving For Funeral

The family of George Floyd dressed in all white with @TheRevAl, @AttorneyCrump, walk into The Fountain of Praise for Floyd’s memorial service. pic.twitter.com/LK81G3li2c — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) June 9, 2020

City Mayor Announces Ban of Chokehold

“In this city, we will ban chokeholds and strangleholds,” Houston Mayor @SylvesterTurner says at George Floyd's funeral. pic.twitter.com/gO1yoaPAMH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 9, 2020

Mary White's Prayer of Comfort

"At a moment when he called out for his mama, we believe that the ears of mamas across this nation reared up...all mamas began to wail." Mary White delivers prayer of comfort at George Floyd's funeral. https://t.co/PeN6EjWv5w pic.twitter.com/OFdEv2HK5a — ABC News (@ABC) June 9, 2020

How Residents Showed Their Support:

All along the funeral processional route, Pearland residents wrapped trees with crimson and gold ribbons to honor #GeorgeFloyd, who attended Yates High School. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/WLFIIczf1u — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) June 9, 2020

All the speeches, the tears of people, the sadness and also the support from a hundred others who came out to offer their support, George Floyd's funeral saw some iconic movements. Two weeks ago, George Floyd passed away after a white police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed him, pinned him down with his knee on Floyd's neck for almost 8 minutes, while he gasped for breath. His death has seen an outrage first in the US and now across the world against racism. Black Lives Movement with protests are taking place everywhere.