Ghost or not? The question often remains after we come across on spotting mysterious objects or shadows anywhere. There have been spooky events in the past that make all of us try to figure out a possible explanation, if at all. Something similar happened at Karnataka’s Raichur city in a petrol pump. The video allegedly shows a ghost, running behind the petrol station, where a group of men were captured celebrating a birthday. The short footage was uploaded on the internet, sparking many possibilities, with many believing that it is something spooky! There is not much information available for the eerie video in question, but the mysterious shadow is running behind the group of men is scaring people.

There are many incidents which happened in the past, forcing people to believe spookiest explanations. Again, there are horror legends and stories, dedicated to many infamous spots across the world, which till today, scares many. The recent video shows a group of men celebrating a birthday in a petrol pump. Yes, it is not an ideal place for a birthday celebration, and we hope there was no ‘blow the candles,’ in a petrol pump. Besides, the men followed no social distancing or wearing masks, and we hope it was not captured recently. Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan Horror Stories: Know About The Ghosts of Most Haunted Fort in India.

While the men standing in front of the petrol station are celebrating, in the background, a blurry figure can be seen passing. It is difficult to make out exactly who or what the figure is. None of the men celebrating appear to notice the anomaly behind them.

Watch the Video:

As we noted earlier, not much is known about the video. Some commentators suggest that it is either the reflection of a passing car or a wisp of smoke from someone enjoying a cigarette (we hope not!) off-camera. Whatever the possibilities are, the footage sure spooked people online.

