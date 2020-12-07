Do you believe in ghosts? Watching or reading up on paranormal activities and ghost stories may be interesting to many. But a recent picture of a 'ghost' caught on camera will give you the creeps. A Reddit user has managed to capture some ghostly presence in his home. He was living alone but admitted of hearing some strange noises in the last few days. When he snapped a picture of his kitchen, he could not help but start packing the bags and leave the home as soon as possible. He has shared the picture online and it is freaking other people. There's a figure peaking into the camera from behind the door. Ghost of The Dead Returns? Mum Finds Her Deceased Daughter's Spirit Playing Around Her Own Grave in New Mexico, Pics of Spooky Visitor Go Viral.

Reddit user OppySpoopyMan posted a picture of a ghostly image online yesterday. Along with it, he wrote, "After hearing taps and noises from my kitchen I take a photo and see this." At first glance, you see nothing but a door, but when you zoom in closer, one can clearly see a face of a man peaking from behind the door and staring right into the camera! The picture is quiet freaky and other users expressed concern about it in the comments. Needless to say, this 'ghost' is now going viral. Woman in Devon Catches Ghost on Camera While Filming Her Son? Watch the Spooky Video!

Check The Picture of 'Ghost' Caught on Camera:

If you too, cannot see nothing wrong with it, do zoom in and check for a ghostly surprise! Some of the comments on the photo read, "Goddamn, I looked at this for like 5 minutes and was looking directly at it and thought it was just some paper towels." Another one wrote, "I spent ages zooming in. Saw what I assumed was it and though "meh" my eyes suddenly flipped it round sideways and I jumped!!" A user asked if it could be one of his flat mates pulling a prank but the user revealed that both his flat mates were out for work and he was alone in the house when he took this picture. He also updated that he is moving out of this home and has informed his flat mates about the same. Well, we don't blame him. Imagine seeing a face peering at you at night from your kitchen door.

