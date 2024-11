As December’s chill blankets many places across the world, snow transforms many regions into winter wonderlands. It’s the season to cosy up by the fireplace with a warm cup of hot chocolate or apple cider, decorate for the festivities, prepare your home for the magical season ahead and surround yourself with family and friends for the holiday season. It is the perfect time to plan your holidays. If you’re looking for a guide, look no further. Here’s a comprehensive guide—a complete December 2024 holidays, festivals and events calendar! The month kicks off with important observances of World AIDS Day and Rosa Parks Day. The First Sunday of Advent will be celebrated on December 1. These celebrations are followed by World Computer Literacy Day 2024, Walt Disney Day celebrations, Indian Navy Day 2024 and International Cheetah Day. Long Weekends in 2024 List: Check the New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Plan Your Travel and Holidays This Year.

The next set of celebrations include a mix of fun and important celebrations. In December, we also celebrate the fun Santa’s List Day, International Volunteer Day, World Soil Day 2024, Vivah Panchami, International Anti-Corruption Day, Human Rights Day 2024, Nobel Prize Day, International UNICEF Day 2024 and the fun celebration of Gingerbread House Day. This is followed by Monkey Day, Vijay Divas, Wright Brothers Day, UN Arabic Language Day, Goa Liberation Day 2024, International Human Solidarity Day and the Winter Solstice. The last week of December 2024 is jam packed with festivals. In the last week we celebrate Christmas 2024, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve 2024!

The year’s final chapter, December, the last month of 2024, is finally here! Filled with religious festivals, days of spiritual significance and days of economic and social importance, this month offers something for everyone to celebrate and look forward to! Without further ado, let’s dive into the December 2024 calendar! Holidays Calendar 2024 India: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Diwali, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Other Major Festivals & Events.

Full December 2024 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event December 1 Sunday World AIDS Day December 1 Sunday Margashirsha Amavasya December 1 Sunday Rosa Parks Day December 1 Sunday National Peppermint Bark Day December 1 Sunday First Sunday of Advent December 1 - 10 Sunday – Tuesday Hornbill Festival December 2 Monday International Day for the Abolition of Slavery December 2 Monday National Pollution Prevention Day December 2 Monday World Computer Literacy Day December 2 Monday Chandra Darshan December 2 Monday Walt Disney Day December 3 Tuesday International Day of Persons with Disabilities December 3 Tuesday National Make A Gift Day December 4 Wednesday Wildlife Conservation Day December 4 Wednesday Indian Navy Day December 4 Wednesday International Cheetah Day December 4 Wednesday National Cookie Day December 4 Wednesday Santa’s List Day December 5 Thursday International Volunteer Day December 5 Thursday World Soil Day December 5 Thursday Vinayaka Chaturthi December 5 Thursday International Ninja Day December 5 - 6 Thursday – Friday Vivah Panchami December 6 Friday Mahaparinirvan Din/BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary December 6 Friday Nag Panchami (Telugu) December 6 Friday National Microwave Oven Day December 6 Friday Saint Nicholas Day December 7 Saturday National Cotton Candy Day December 7 Saturday Armed Forces Flag Day December 7 Saturday International Civil Aviation Day December 7 Saturday National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day December 8 Sunday National Chocolate Brownie Day December 9 Monday National Pastry Day December 9 Monday International Anti-corruption Day December 9 Monday World Techno Day December 10 Tuesday Human Rights Day December 10 Tuesday Nobel Prize Day December 10 Tuesday International Animal Rights Day December 10 Tuesday Dewey Decimal System Day December 11 Wednesday International Mountain Day December 11 Wednesday International UNICEF Day December 11 Wednesday Gita Jayanti December 12 Thursday International Day of Neutrality December 12 Thursday International Universal Health Coverage Day December 12 Thursday Gingerbread House Day December 13 Friday Kannada Hanuman Jayanti December 14 Saturday Monkey Day December 14 Saturday National Energy Conservation Day December 14 Saturday Annapurna Jayanti December 15 Sunday Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti December 16 Monday Vijay Diwas December 17 Tuesday Wright Brothers Day December 18 Wednesday International Migrants Day December 18 Wednesday Minorities Rights Day December 18 Wednesday UN Arabic Language Day December 19 Thursday Goa Liberation Day December 20 Friday International Human Solidarity Day December 21 Saturday Winter Solstice December 21 Saturday World Basketball Day December 22 Sunday National Mathematics Day December 23 Monday National Farmers Day/Kisan Divas December 24 Tuesday Christmas Eve December 24 Tuesday National Consumer Day December 25 Wednesday Christmas December 25 Wednesday Good Governance Day December 25 Wednesday National Pumpkin Pie Day December 25 – January 2 Wednesday - Thursday Hanukkah December 26 Thursday Boxing Day December 26 – January 1 Thursday - Wednesday Kwanzaa December 27 Friday International Day of Epidemic Preparedness December 29 Sunday International Cello Day December 31 Tuesday New Year’s Eve December 31 Tuesday National Make Up Your Mind Day December 31 Tuesday Universal Hour of Peace

We hope this December calendar guides you in having a month filled with bliss, joy, fun memories, and happiness. Enjoy the magic of the season by discovering new cultures, celebrating traditions, or spending quality time with loved ones. Here’s to making the most of the final chapter of 2024. Wishing everyone a happy December 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).