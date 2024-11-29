World Wildlife Conservation Day annually is observed on December 4 around the world to raise awareness about the importance of protecting Earth’s wildlife and natural habitats. This global event highlights the urgent need to combat wildlife crimes, such as poaching and trafficking and encourages individuals and communities to promote sustainable practices that safeguard the planet’s biodiversity. World Wildlife Conservation Day focuses on the challenges faced by wildlife, including habitat loss, climate change, and illegal wildlife trade. Since 2012, December 4 has been recognised as World Wildlife Conservation Day. Scroll down to know more about World Wildlife Conservation Day 2024 date, history and significance of the annual event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

World Wildlife Conservation Day 2024 Date

World Wildlife Conservation Day 2024 will be observed on Wednesday, December 4.

World Wildlife Conservation Day History

World Wildlife Conservation Day was created in 2012 by then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to raise awareness of issues including wildlife extinction, endangerment and global wildlife trafficking and poaching. According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species report, the most comprehensive source on the global extinction risk status of animal, fungus and plant species states that over 41,000 species are currently threatened with extinction. Of the total, 27% of mammals are threatened, in addition to 13% of birds, 41% of amphibians, 37% of sharks and rays, 21% of reptiles, and 28% of crustaceans. Every year, World Wildlife Conservation Day stresses the importance of preserving ecosystems for a balanced and healthy planet.

World Wildlife Conservation Day Significance

World Wildlife Conservation Day is an important annual event that highlights the need to protect and conserve animals around the globe. Many species, such as elephants and rhinos, are targeted for their tusks, horns, or skins while some other animals face the threat of poaching and hunting. Several factors like urbanisation, deforestation, and agriculture are shrinking natural habitats while chemicals, plastics, and waste continue to disrupt ecosystems and harm animals.

