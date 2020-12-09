New Delhi, December 9: Search engine Google has revealed what people in India were mostly searching in the year 2020. Google's "Year in Search 2020" showed Indian Premier League (IPL), Coronavirus and US Presidential Election among the top 10 most-searched news events in India. The Nirbhaya case and Beirut explosion were ranked on the fourth and fifth position in the top 10 most-search news events. Google Year in Search 2020: IPL, Coronavirus, US Elections Results, Joe Biden, Dil Bechara & What is Binod, Know The Most Searched Terms on Search Engine in This Year.

Lockdown, China-India skirmishes, Bushfire in Australia, Locust swarm attack and Ram Mandir are other news events that were mostly searched by Indians on Google in 2020. The first match of IPL 2020 was played on September 19 without a physical audience due to the COVID-19. Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2020 final match played on November 10. Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals. Google Year in Search 2020: From How to Make Paneer to Dalgona Coffee and How to Link PAN Card With Aadhaar Card, Check Out the 10 Most-Searched Queries on Google This Year.

When it comes to the coronavirus outbreak, India is the second-worst hit country in terms of cases. India's overall tally stood at 97,35,851 on Wednesday, including 1,41,360 deaths and 92,15,581 recoveries. Four convicts in Nirbhaya rape and murder case were hanged in March. On August 4, a cache of ammonium nitrate caused a deadly blast at the Port of Beirut, causing devastation in a city.

The Beirut blast killed some 200 people, injured thousands of others, left around a quarter of a million homeless. A nationwide lockdown was imposed in India in March to contain the spread of coronavirus. Indian and Chinese forces clashed in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh in May, resulting in deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and unspecified casualties on China's side.

