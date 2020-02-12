Happy Hug Day 2020 Memes: These Potty Jokes Will Comfort You From Too Much of PDA and Romance This Valentine Week!

Hug day memes (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

The Valentine Week 2020 is being celebrated by most couples and singles are just with the love and romance being showered everywhere right now. While the actual day of love is still two days away, it is currently celebrating each small gesture of love. After the rose day, chocolate day, and celebration of promise day, today marks the celebration of Hug Day. Every year, February 12 is celebrated as Hug Day, wherein couples meet and give other a nice hug. Well, singles, don't worry as we have got you something, you'd surely be comfortable with. We have got you a collection of Hug Day memes and Valentine's Day jokes. A typical joke on hug day is one got to do with poop and shit, which will surely comfort you from the overdo of the romance online. You can share these funny memes and jokes of Valentine's Day with all your single as well as committed friends. Unique Valentine's Day Proposal Tweet Becomes Funny Meme and Butt of All Jokes.

A hug is a nice gesture, we agree. But a day dedicated entirely for it, seems little too much? Well, for a die-hard romantic couple, it all makes sense and they love celebrating these days as it is a celebration of love. Today, most of us use social media sites for scrolling through memes. And if you are tired of the romance, then here we have the perfect collection of jokes and memes for you. As hug day will be celebrated tomorrow, we get you a collection of hug day memes and jokes which you share with everyone tomorrow and also not miss out on the trend. Valentine's Day Funny Memes and Jokes: From Bajrang Dal to Oyo Rooms for February 14 Memes, Check out Hilarious Posts, Especially If You Are Single.

Check Some Funny Memes on Hug Day:

True Story

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memeingfulshit (@memeingfulshit) on Nov 10, 2019 at 7:58pm PST

Same Old Joke

I have a joke on हग but I know no will give shit #Hugday — Rav3n (@sarcastictroler) February 12, 2017

Singles Be Like

One More Potty Joke!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indori Londe (@indorememe) on Feb 12, 2019 at 9:11pm PST

Relatable?

#HugDay When your female friend drops you at your home and gives you a good bye #Hug. Mohollae ki Aunties be like - pic.twitter.com/UtCGWBJ3np — indi_memes_kingdom (@memes_indi) February 11, 2019

Couples Today

Hahaha!

Not You!

As we said, the word hug commonly gives rise to a lot of shitty memes, literally! Irrespective of you celebrating the Valentine Week, you can exchange these funny memes with your friends and spread some laughs on social media. Hope you get great comfort from these memes if not an actual hug today!