Happy Hug Day 2020 Memes: These Potty Jokes Will Comfort You From Too Much of PDA and Romance This Valentine Week!

The Valentine Week 2020 is being celebrated by most couples and singles are just with the love and romance being showered everywhere right now. While the actual day of love is still two days away, it is currently celebrating each small gesture of love. After the rose day, chocolate day, and celebration of promise day, today marks the celebration of Hug Day. Every year, February 12 is celebrated as Hug Day, wherein couples meet and give other a nice hug. Well, singles, don't worry as we have got you something, you'd surely be comfortable with. We have got you a collection of Hug Day memes and Valentine's Day jokes. A typical joke on hug day is one got to do with poop and shit, which will surely comfort you from the overdo of the romance online. You can share these funny memes and jokes of Valentine's Day with all your single as well as committed friends. Unique Valentine's Day Proposal Tweet Becomes Funny Meme and Butt of All Jokes.
A hug is a nice gesture, we agree. But a day dedicated entirely for it, seems little too much? Well, for a die-hard romantic couple, it all makes sense and they love celebrating these days as it is a celebration of love. Today, most of us use social media sites for scrolling through memes. And if you are tired of the romance, then here we have the perfect collection of jokes and memes for you. As hug day will be celebrated tomorrow, we get you a collection of hug day memes and jokes which you share with everyone tomorrow and also not miss out on the trend. Valentine's Day Funny Memes and Jokes: From Bajrang Dal to Oyo Rooms for February 14 Memes, Check out Hilarious Posts, Especially If You Are Single.
Check Some Funny Memes on Hug Day:
True Story
View this post on Instagram
Same Old Joke
I have a joke on हग but I know no will give shit #Hugday
— Rav3n (@sarcastictroler) February 12, 2017
Singles Be Like
Happy #Hugday 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/rnWXnir2rI
— ◦•●◉✿ɓꝍɓɓỿ✿◉●•◦ (@Comrade24_offl) February 12, 2020
One More Potty Joke!
View this post on Instagram
Relatable?
When your female friend drops you at your home and gives you a good bye #Hug.
Mohollae ki Aunties be like - pic.twitter.com/UtCGWBJ3np
— indi_memes_kingdom (@memes_indi) February 11, 2019
Couples Today
On 12th February couples be like:- #hugday pic.twitter.com/k9pp7wps2d
— Thanos_ka_daamaad 🇮🇳 (@meme_stones) February 11, 2019
Hahaha!
What a combination of #RoseDay and #HugDay pic.twitter.com/qKWBinwqKb
— Pankaj Srivastava (@BrokennAarrow) February 10, 2019
Not You!
Singles 😂😜🤣#HugDay pic.twitter.com/e8YtEWThLJ
— Ⓜⓔⓜⓔⓡ ⓣⓘⓦⓐⓡⓘ (@imtiwari7) February 12, 2020
As we said, the word hug commonly gives rise to a lot of shitty memes, literally! Irrespective of you celebrating the Valentine Week, you can exchange these funny memes with your friends and spread some laughs on social media. Hope you get great comfort from these memes if not an actual hug today!