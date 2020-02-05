Unique Valentine's Day Proposal Tweet Becomes Funny Meme and Butt of All Jokes

Valentine's Day is just around the corner; Valentine Week starts in just two days. And are you feeling the buzz of the season of love online? Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have begun trending memes and jokes of Valentine's Day from the start of February. Among all the singles' jokes and memes, a new form of meme format has started on Twitter wherein people are reducing the spelling of Valentine's Day letter by letter and finally using a pick-up line. So you can call it a unique proposal idea which has now boiled down to funny memes and responses. Valentine's Day Funny Memes For The Forever Singles, These Jokes Will Help You Spread Laughs Instead of Love This Season.
Valentine's Day will be celebrated on February 14 is something we all know. But the buzz of celebration begins from the start of the month. Over the years, some romantics mark the entire Valentine Week which begins seven days in advance. But not everyone (especially the single people) are fond of these daily observances, So going through the funny memes and jokes targeting them is a good pass time. Currently, as funny memes and jokes on singles for Valentine's Day are being shared online; the new format is playing with the spelling. Users are reducing one letter of "Valentine's Day" until ay or a, and then coining a phrase or writing songs like a pick-up line. It soon became a trend with some funny responses on it.
Check The Tweet of Unique Proposal:
valentine’s day
lentine’s day
ntine’s day
e’s day
ay
aye kya bolti tu?
People then copied this format to give some really funny responses. Check some of the funny memes and jokes on the same below.
Single's This One's For You
Valentine's day
Lentine's day
ntine's day
e's day
ay Ganpat Chal daru la https://t.co/ITiojlCmAx
Oh No!
valentine’s day
lentine’s day
ntine’s day
e’s day
ay
akele rahoge iss saal bhi
Valentine's day
lentine's day
ntine's day
ine's day
e's day
ay
yet another year being single
Grumpy Mood
valentine’s day
lentine’s day
ntine’s day
e’s day
ay
aye apna kaam kar naa bc https://t.co/SjjTi9Ln92
Pyaar Toh Kar!
valentine’s day
lentine’s day
ntine’s day
e’s day
ay
aye hip hopper mujhe
pyaar to kar https://t.co/NzajFOqmOG
Singing Songs
Valentine's day
lentine's day
ntine's day
ine's day
e's day
day
ay
aye ajnabee tu bhi kabhi
awaaz de kahin se https://t.co/QgB1zA695z
Even Tinder Couldn't Ignore
nobody:
me in Feb: https://t.co/HucoDzfQhM
So the trend has caught up with Tinder India also responding to it. And with funny responses and jokes adding in, can you think of more such unique lines for proposal ahead of Valentine's Day?