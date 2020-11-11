Happy National Education Day! Observed every year on November 11 in India, it commemorates the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He was the first Education Minister of India after the country gained independence. Education is one of the basic rights of an individual and goes a long way in person's growth, eventually benefitting the larger society. Education is not just about seeking top grades but gaining knowledge and learning. On National Education Day 2020, netizens have taken to Twitter to share wishes and messages of Happy Education Day. Twitter is buzzing with quotes and sayings of Abul Kalam Azad about education. As #NationalEducationDay takes over Twitter, we bring you some Education Day messages, images and wishes which have been trending online with positive quotes and greetings for the day. National Education Day 2020 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes, Education Day Quotes and Facebook Greetings to Honour Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s Birth Anniversary.

National Education Day is marked since the year 2008 after the Ministry of Human Resource Development announced that such a day would be observed on November 11 annually. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad played an important role as a freedom fighter against the British rule along with stressing on the need of education for everyone. This day is fairly important for all students who are currently seeking their education. On this day people also wish each other with Education quotes, greetings, images and messages. So this morning, Education Day wishes and greetings are trending on Twitter and we have got you some of those which you can send everyone.

Check National Education Day Tweets:

Education Benefits All

Be educated and let others be educated. Education has benefits a lot; it fills mind with positive thought. Education makes a society, give everyone a dignity. Education brings an opportunity, for one’s development with security..🖖🏽✌🏼#NationalEducationDay #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad — Shubham SankeT (@rdx_sanket) November 11, 2020

Remembering the Great Scholar and Leader

Remembering a great scholar and freedom fighter who stood against the British for the Indian independence shri Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. #NationalEducationDay #Maulanaabulkalamazad pic.twitter.com/SeFC5CyWKr — S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) November 11, 2020

The First Education Minister

#MaulanaAbulKalamAzad 🇮🇳 1st Minister of education / HRD Said “No program of national education can be appropriate if it does not give full consideration to #education & advancement of one-half of the society that is the women.” #NationalEducationalDay #BirthAnniversary pic.twitter.com/OfhFy9dgeT — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) November 11, 2020

Maulana Azad's Quote on Education

Celebrating the legacy of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as 'National Education Day'#NationalEducaionDay#MaulanaAbulKalamAzad pic.twitter.com/wPvlf8PllS — Mochi (@_mochi_06) November 11, 2020

Happy National Education Day

#NationalEducationDay Education imparted by Heart can bring revolution in the society...#MaulanaAbulKalamAzad NATIONAL EDUCATION DAY ❣️ pic.twitter.com/VsoGRUGC02 — अमन मिश्र (@Rajbhasha_offic) November 11, 2020

Remembering Maulana Azad Who Made Education Possible

"Education" this word is familiar to many of us this had been possible just because the brick of education was laid down by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Today is national education day and his birthday anniversary 🎁 ❤️#NationalEducationDay #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad #11november pic.twitter.com/HlVe6czTJs — Deep Solanki (@__depth47) November 11, 2020

Positive Thoughts

Take closure over your Bad and Negative Experience early as possible, they can destroy you if you keep ruminating over them all the time. #NationalEducationDay — Dobby the Free creature (@the_dobby) November 11, 2020

Usually, this day is marked with several events and awareness campaigns to stress on the importance of education among everyone. In schools and colleges, different events are held to remember the importance of observance and honour the man who made it possible. LatestLY also wishes all readers Happy National Education Day!

