National Education Day is observed annually in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He served as the first education minister of independent India from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958. National Education Day of India is celebrated on November 11 every year to spread awareness about the importance of education. Azad was also an independence activist, a senior leader of the Indian National Congress, Indian scholar and an Islamic theologian. On Abul Kalam Azad's 132nd birth anniversary, we bring to you National Education Day 2020 HD Images and wallpapers for free download online to send on the occasion. It also includes National Education Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages, SMS and Instagram Stories to send on the observance. 10 Things Indian Schools Owe Our Future Generation.

On September 11, 2008, the Ministry of Human Resource Development decided to observe National Education Day on November 11. Every year, the various campaign is held to spread awareness on the importance of education. In schools and colleges, different events are held to remember the importance of observance. Azad's contribution to education in India has earned him praises. He also worked towards free education in the country. National Education Day 2020 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes, Education Day Quotes and Facebook Greetings to Honour Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s Birth Anniversary.

