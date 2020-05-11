Happy National Technology Day 2020: Twitterati Commend India's Technological Advancements And Scientific Developments

National Technology Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

National Technology Day is observed across on May 11 in India. The day marks the anniversary of Pokhran nuclear tests (Operation Shakti) of 1989. It also celebrates India's advancements in technologies that have contributed to the country's growth. As we celebrate National Technology 2020, people have taken to Twitter commending India's technological capabilities and other advancements in the sector. Twitterati is also posting the heights of technology that the country has reached and are praising the efforts of those involved. National Technology Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Reminds Indians of the Country’s Glorious Technological Strength.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted about the significance of the day and greeted "industrious scientists and those passionate about technology" on National Technology Day," Many other ministers, celebrities and commoners took to Twitter highlighting India's advancements in the technology sector. As we observe the day, we bring to you tweets posted by our Twitterati. National Technology Day 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Quotes, WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Photos to Wish Everyone on This Significant Day.

Every year, the Technology Development Board organises the National Technology Day celebration on behalf of the Ministry of Science and Technology. On this day, many organisations and individual companies are awarded the National Technology Awards by the President of India for using new technologies. The ministry of science and technology conducts various events to celebrate the day.

Happy National Technology Day 2020:

On this Day - 11th May 1998, India became a Nuclear Power. All under the able leadership of Shri.Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. Remembering some eminent Scientists: Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam Dr.R.Chidambaram Dr.K.Santhanam Dr.G.R.Dikshitulu#pokhran#NationalTechnologyDay pic.twitter.com/JCuqolTHFG — yogeshmishra57 (@yogeshmishra57) May 11, 2020

A Proud Day For India:

This day in 1998 made India Proud. India set it's own terms for the world and gave a strong message that we are not bothered & will do everything that's necessary for the rise and protection of the country. Kudos to these great soul 🙏#NationalTechnologyDay pic.twitter.com/tUy79JA6mi — Dharmendra Chhonkar (@yoursdharm) May 11, 2020

Happy National Technology Day:

#NationalTechnologyDay Wish you very warm national technology day salute to all scientists pic.twitter.com/RqlUjtnuzC — Ramesh Mohanty (@Rameshmohanty0) May 11, 2020

Celebrating Technology:

“Saluting the courage, determination,and sacrifice of all scientists, engineers, soldiers, and the brave leadership of late AB Vajpayee Ji and late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam who turned the point in India’s scientific & technological progress.” Happy #NationalTechnologyDay pic.twitter.com/CC0UhDlzr3 — NSIT CHITKI (@NChitki) May 11, 2020

Celebrating India's Technological Advancements:

Let's celebrate #NationalTechnologyDay as a tribute to our scientists for their numerous accomplishments and innovations that have boosted pur national growth and identity. pic.twitter.com/MHxVQL3QJ7 — Divyansh Raghuwanshi | Digital Marketer (@divyansh_1997) May 11, 2020

Keeping Scaling New Heights, India:

Greetings to fellow countrymen on #NationalTechnologyDay On this day in 1998, India established itself as a nuclear power. Let us honour the services of our scientific community & continue to leverage technology for our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/bZEPxio2Y5 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 11, 2020

Pokhran nuclear tests were a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range. On May 11, 1998, India successfully fired Operation Shakti missile in Rajasthan, the first among the five nuclear tests in Pokhran. The test was led by aerospace engineer and late Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Following which, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared India a nuclear state. Hence, since 1999, May 11 is celebrated as 'National Technology Day'.