Sharad Navaratri is an auspicious festival celebrated grandly among the Hindus. It is a nine-night festival wherein forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. It starts on October 17, from Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month which continues till Navami. The first day is dedicated to Ghatasthapana which means, installation of Kalash marking the beginning of Navratri. Devotees observe fast for Mata Rani for nine days and worship her nine forms. On the first day of Navratri, Ghatasthapana is held at the auspicious time also known as Shubh Muhurat. We bring to you amazing Ghatasthapana images, HD wallpapers, Navratri 2020 wishes, Happy Navratri 2020 greetings and Ghatasthapana wishes in Marathi. Happy Navratri 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Mata Rani Photos, Facebook Status and Messages to Wish on Navaratri Festival.

Ghatasthapana involves devotees invoking Goddess Durga Maa into their homes before worshipping her for the next nine days. This time because of the pandemic and social distancing norms, people will have their Devi Maa darshan from their homes. But you can surely have virtual celebrations of Navaratri for which you can use these invite messages and cards for Ghatasthapana 2020. Navratri Ghatasthapana 2020 Invitation Cards For Virtual Celebrations: WhatsApp Messages and Images to Send Invites to Friends and Family For Navaratri.

You can even check out Ghatasthapana invitation cards in Marathi for virtual celebrations, right from WhatsApp messages to images to send invites to your friends and family for Navaratri. This is why we got a collection of Ghatasthapana messages, Ghatasthapana 2020 images, Navratri Ghatasthapana SMS, wishes, Ghatasthapana messages in Marathi, Navratri greetings in Hindi, Navratri 2020 Ghatasthapana images, WhatsApp Stickers, and more. Navratri 2020 Holy Mantra, Wishes and Greetings: Send Good Luck & Positivity to Your Loved Ones Through These Maa Durga Chants During Sharad Navaratri.

Before the wishes you might want to know the Kalash Sthapana Muhurat and the auspicious time during Sharad Navratri:

Pratipada Date Start - October 17, 2020 at 01:00 A.M.

Contest date ends - October 17, 2020 at 09:08 p.m.

Ghat Establishment Muhurta time from 06:27 am to 10:13 am

Abhijit Muhurta will be from 11:44 am to 12:29 am

Message Reads: आज पासून सुरु होणाऱ्या नवरात्री उत्सवाच्या तुमाला सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

आपल्या घरच्या देवीच्या आरती साठी तुम्हाला सर्वांना खास निमंत्रण

तारीख: १७ - २५ ऑक्टोबर

वेळ:

लिंक:

One must place soil under that vessel and sow barley seeds on it. After sprinkling some water you must place the Kalash and also make a swastika on it. It is advised to fill the urn with Ganges water and add whole betel nuts, flowers and durva, Pancha Ratna and coin. You have place mango leaves next, add rice and that will be topped by a tied coconut.

