Happy Sharad Navratri 2020 Greetings in Hindi: The auspicious Hindu festival of Sharad Navaratri begins on October 17, and last until October 25. This nine-day festival celebrates nine forms of Goddess Shakti or Navadurga. Each of the nine days of Navaratri is dedicated to one incarnation of Goddess Durga and is celebrated with songs, prayer services, and more. On Navratri 2020 Day 1, Shailaputri Puja in honour of the first avatar of Maa Durga will take place. People often commemorate this auspicious and important festival by wishing each other a Happy Navaratri and reiterating mythological tales around the festival. Sending Happy Navaratri wishes and messages in Hindi, Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Images are a popular trend in the current times. You will find a list of Navratri 2020 HD images, Maa Durga HD photos, Navratri wishes 2020, Navratri Messages Images in Hindi, Navratri 2020 quotes, Navratri greetings and more below.

Sharad Navaratri is one of the most important festivals Hindus, and is the onset of the festive season which extends up to Diwali. The ways of celebrating Navratri differs in different states of India. With Golu in South India, Durga Puja in the Eastern States and Garba and Dandiya celebrations in the western states, the rituals followed during this festival is very diverse. However, the beliefs that this festival celebrates remains the same - the victory of good over evil.

Every year, during Navaratri the nine different incarnations of Goddess Durga - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, Sidhidatri are worshipped and showered with their favourite flowers and prasad. Dedicated Navaratri bhajans and aartis praising the different forms of Goddess Durga are sung, and devotees also observe fast to please the goddess. As we celebrate this grand festival, here are a few Navratri wishes in Hindi, Happy Navratri WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family.

Navratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaya Hai Maa Durga Ka Tyohaar. Maa Aap Aur Aapke Parivaar, Par Sada Apni Kripa Banaye Rakhe. Aapko Navaratri Ke Paawan Avsar, Par Bahut Bahut Badhai Ho.

Navratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ya Devi Sarvo Bhuteshu. Shakti Rupen Samsthita. Namastasyai Namastasyai. Namastasyai Namo Namah. Happy Navratri.

Navratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aa Gai, Hokar Singh Par Sawar Mata, Rani AA Gai, Hogi Ab Mann Ki Har Muraad Puri…Harne Ab Saare Dukh Mata Dware AA Gai. Happy Navratri.

Navratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: माता तेरे चरणों में बीते ये जीवन सारा, बस थोडा सा प्यार देना हमें, एक बस यही आशीर्वाद देना हमें। आप सब को नवरात्रि की शुभ कामनायें

Navratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In Akhon Se Sada Maa Ko Dekhun, In Kanon Se Maa Ko Sunun, Ye Hath Maa Ke Charno Ki Dhul Ko Sada Chue, Sada Maa Ka Beta Bana Rahu. Maa Har Saal Navratra Pe Milne Aayen.

Navratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: सिंह पे होके सवार, माँ दुर्गा करे दानवों का संहार, खुशहाल हो जाए आप ओर आपका परिवार, मुबारक हो आपको नवरात्रि का ये त्यौहार|

How to Download Navratri 2020WhatsApp Stickers and Other Pics?

