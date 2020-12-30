It is Kim Taehyung’s birthday—aka V-Day! ARMY around the world is thrilled to celebrate Tae Tae’s special day. The Bangatan Boys (BTS) member, famously known as V, has turned 25. Can the ARMYs stay calm! Hell, no! K-Pop fans are sharing wishes and blessings to the singer. Not only that, the entire month, Tae Tae’s followers were busy planning everything big to make V’s birthday even more special. Updates about charities and donations have already made to social media platforms. Now, since the V-Day has already arrived, we bring you Kim Taehyung’s HD images and wallpapers for free download online. In addition, you will also find Happy Birthday V wishes, BTS quotes, ‘I Purple You’ messages and greetings to share thoughtful words and celebrate V’s birthday.

Apart from being a vocalist, dancer, V is also an actor. His journey towards stardom has been impeccable. It goes without any doubt that BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, redefined global domination and how. But it is also V who redefined the expression of love. This year marks the fourth year, since the ever-famous, “I Purple You” was introduced by Tae Tae. Fans are only drooling. The K-Pop singer has massive followers, and they have arranged many things to make his 25th birthday memorable. Taehyung is the second star after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose name and photo will appear at Burj Khalifa, Dubai—a gift by the Chinese ARMY!

While so many things are planned for Tae Tae’s birthday, here we bring you hot pictures of V and wallpapers that are free to download. You can also share these BTS quotes, I Purple You messages, and greetings to wish Happy Birthday V!

Kim Taehyung’s HD Image

Kim Taehyung Images (Photo Credits: btstae/ Instagram)

Tae Tae's Photo

Kim Taehyung HD Images (Photo Credits: btstae/ Instagram)

Kim Taehyung’s Wallpapers

Kim Taehyung Wallpapers (Photo Credits: btstae/ Instagram)

Happy Birthday V Image

Kim Taehyung Photos (Photo Credits: btstae/ Instagram)

K-Pop Singer Kim Taehyung’s Image

Kim Taehyung Pictures (Photo Credits: btstae/ Instagram)

Happy Birthday Wishes For Kim Taehyung, 'I Purple You' Messages & BTS Quotes

I hope you have an awsome birthday and wish that there are many more to come. I hope you continue to achieve your dreams and continue being happy.

Thank you for inspiring us. Thank you for loving us. Thank you for bringing a smile to our faces when we felt sad.

You bring joy, happiness and love into the world with your beautiful smile and kindness.

"Don't be trapped in someone else's dream." BTS V

"Purple is the last color of the rainbow. Purple means I will trust and love you for a long time." BTS V

" I have a big heart full of love, so please take it all." Kim Taehyung

V’s birthday will surely be a memorable one as fans are leaving no stone unturned. Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, ARMY ensures he gets the special treatment, and the celebration is witnessed by people across the world. We wish the K-Pop singer more success and joy!

