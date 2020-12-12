A shocking video going viral on social media platforms show a woman suffering a heart attack while she was playing 'garba. She fell to the ground and died immediately. The incident happened at Rupal village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district. The woman was identified as 45-year-old Kalpanaben Gadvi who was attending a family wedding. At the time of the incident, she was playing garba with other women holding her child in her arms. Reportedly, she suffered a heart attack and died within 17 seconds. The incident has left her family and relatives in deep shock. The video of the incident is being widely shared with netizens expressing shock and dismay at the incident. Women at Higher Risk of Death from Heart Failure, Attack Than Men: New Research.

The video that is going viral, shows the woman playing garba with her child in hand. It shows her joining other women and she begins to dance. Not more she takes a few steps, Kalpanaben falls to the ground along with the child. The footage shows other women who were dancing soon rushed to her help. By the time, they could figure out what had happened to her, she had died. The child was unhurt in the incident.

Woman Suffers Heart Attack And Dies Within 17 Seconds in Gujarat:

However, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors said that Kalpanaben Gadvi had suffered a heart attack. Medics said that it was a sudden attack and she could not comprehend what had happened when she fell to the floor resulting in her death. The demise of the woman shocked everyone at the wedding function.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).