You'll be lying if you say that you came across a Hera Pheri meme on your timeline and could resist laughing! We've all LOLed at Babu Bhaiya's smart comments, Akshay Kumar's "Paisa hi Paisa hoga" moment, and Suniel Shetty's confused look. Today the comic film Hera Pheri starring Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), Baburao (Paresh Rawal) turns 21 and even after over two decades, it doesn't fail to make us ROFL! Right from Baburao’s ‘Uthale re baba’ to Nanji Bhai's "Samsoong Ka Number", we've grown up laughing at these gems. Whether it is Akshay Kumar's "evil" smiling expression or his continuous poking to Suniel Shetty, the movie has an unimaginable fan following. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

The movie is loved by Gen-Z its fans as well and we aren't even surprised. When you hear kids born after the release of the movie giving you references to Hera Pheri, you can only sit back and smile. So today, as the film clocks 21 years how could we resist LOLing at the funniest memes and jokes. Let's take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the best Hera Pheri memes and jokes:

Well, the movie does bring in so much nostalgia. Both Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty took to Twitter to reminisce about the movie. Suniel Shetty shared a nostalgic picture and captioned it with: "No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made" as he tagged all the others. To this, Akshay Kumar replied saying, "Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one: dhoti Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora." Well, looks like the actors themselves are going down memory lane today just like us.

