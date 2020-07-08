During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a lot of wild animals and birds roaming freely on the streets as humans were confined to their homes. While that still continues in many parts, the recent one is the drone footage of a herd of deer. The video shows the deer grazing in the woods from a bird-eye view angle. The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey. Tweeting the clip he said that drones are flown to keep a check on wildlife and in this case deer population. He added that the monitoring is done between Jhilmil Jheel and Haiderpur wetlands in Uttar Pradesh. Herd of Deer Spotted Playing Near Mumbai's Mithi River is Another Beautiful Example of Animals Reclaiming The World During Lockdown (Watch Viral Video)

He also tagged an IAS officer named Sanjay Kumar crediting the video to him. Pandey ended the caption of the video with the hashtag #FriendsOfHaiderpur. The video was quick to be shared widely on social media. One of the comments read, "It is always exciting to have a bird's view and such open areas should be regularly monitored for multiple reasons." Peacocks, Deer And Dolphins Spotted in Mumbai! Animals Seen Roaming Freely As Humans Remain in Lockdown (See Pictures & Videos)

A herd of Deer Being Checked With A Drone Camera:

Drones are being helpful in monitoring wildlife in difficult and vast habitats. Team WII is monitoring the swamp deer population and their movement between Jhilmil Jheel and Haiderpur wetland at present. Some beautiful footage shared by @skumarias02. #FriendsOfHaiderpur pic.twitter.com/PnmBrT3f62 — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) July 7, 2020

The comments section is filled with praises to the wildlife officials who undertook such a noble initiative to ensure the deer population was doing fine. People also commented that the initiative also ensured that animals were not disturbed in their natural habitat. In January earlier this year, the forest department in Uttarakhand announced that the officials will be using drones for the crocodile census as it a non-invasive way of counting the reptiles. Netizens were quite appreciative of the initiative and how the herd of deer looked from above.

