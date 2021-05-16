Anything, when left to rot, tends to give you a feeling of nausea very similar to alcohol. But it does come with its own set of health issues. A trend that is becoming popular these days, called "high meat" is being criticized on social media. People are consuming raw and "rotten meat" to get high. This trend includes people letting meat rot for months and then eat it. The 'high meat' is slightly controversial as people may confuse it with meat fermentation and simply rotting meat to get the "high" of it. By high we mean the feeling of euphoria.

Many videos and posts of people consuming months-old meat have gone viral on social media. Many have said that eating rotten means gives the same euphoric effect as alcohol. However, raw meat consumption can be dangerous. Mostly, people use fresh, grass-fed meat and then stores it in a plastic container before putting it in a fridge until it rots and starts to ferment. Fitness enthusiast, who goes by the handle @BlazenBrady has also shared his experience of this meat trend with his followers.

'BlazenBrady' shared a photo of his post-workout meal on Twitter. The photo showed a plate of raw chicken. a week-old steak (as written by BlazenBrady), uncooked bacon, raw butter, and raw milk.

Months-Old 'Rotten Meat' Can Harm Your Health

Ingestion of these bacteria can lead to foodborne illness, more commonly known as food poisoning. Symptoms like upset stomach, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting, which can range from mild to severe, can occur within 30 minutes to 1 week after consuming contaminated raw beef. Food-borne bacteria such as salmonella and staphylococcus aureus can cause food poisoning so acute it can lead to hospitalisation.

Eating 1-Year-Old Rotten High Meat (Beef Entrecôte)

In the same way that not all raw meat is necessarily harmful – steak tartare being a prime example – not all aged meat is bad, either. Pepperoni, salami and chorizo are, technically, fermented meats. And in Iceland, fermented shark meat is a delicacy.

