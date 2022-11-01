With the world only getting worse, a recent case of a Downriver man using the MeetMe app to send XXX child porn and offering sex with his underage daughter has jolted people. Federal accusations that a Wyandotte father offered his teenage daughter for sex, provided child pornography to someone on the MeetMe app last summer, and even attempted to cover his tracks online have resulted in his sentencing. Emory Day, 39, was recently found guilty of sending child pornographic messages to numerous males on the app MeetMe in 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, which made the announcement this week. Day claimed that the XXX images he sent were of his own daughter while reportedly offering sex with his minor daughter. Child Porn Case: CBI Conduct Raids in Assam’s Guwahati, Dhemaji in Child Pornographic Content Crackdown.

Isaacs says this case came to his desk after one of the men who received the child porn from Day reported it to the police. Isaacs performs forensic analysis on phones in these cases. But that was only the start. According to investigators, he made an effort to cover his digital trails in order to gain custody.

Over the past few years, Day has been involved in an ongoing custody dispute with his ex-wife. It doesn't matter why Day claimed he was gathering and sending child porn; that is irrelevant. In the spring, Day was apprehended close to his home when police discovered a cell phone containing those 25 pictures. The battery had been taken out of the gadget, which was concealed in the garage.

Authorities claimed that Day had also been using his neighbour's WiFi to hide his activities. Day has never engaged in sexually criminal behaviour. But in 2018, he was cleared of charges related to poisoning his ex-wife, the same lady he had been using the MeetMe app to transmit child porn under the false name. Day was found guilty of possessing and disseminating child pornography by a jury in under two hours, carrying a minimum 5- to 40-year prison term. February will see his sentencing.

