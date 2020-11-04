After a long wait, the time is finally here—US Presidential Election 2020 is ongoing as per the early poll predictions, the battle between Democratic candidate Joe Bidden and Republican Donald Trump is intense. There is no denying that the US election is one of the most widely and closely watched electoral contest in the world. With US Presidential Election 2020 ongoing today, November 4, everyone is hooked to their television or social media or live updates held by various media outlets. Amid all of that, getting that iconic, 'I Voted’ sticker makes the act more powerful and fun. In every election, citizens get those iconic stickers as proof that they helped shape the course of democracy. People have taken to social media to show off their 2020 Presidential Election’s voting stickers, and they are so cool.

The US is heading for a historic election with the voter turnout indicating the largest participation in the century. According to the US States Election Project, the turnout has been more than what the country saw in the 2016 polls in at least six states that include Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Texas and Washington State. Again, early voting, whether in person or by mail-in or absentee ballot has swelled despite the pandemic as voters have sought the safety measures. It displays how much enthusiastic the voters are this year.

The iconic ‘I voted’ stickers is another significant part of the elections in the country. Americans are greeted with a sticker upon exiting. This year’s voting stickers come in a wide variety. From child-drawn designs to state-specific ones, check out the amazing ‘I voted’ stickers that people are showing off on Twitter and other social media platforms, as a proof they voted.

Check Tweets:

My mom in Wasilla just sent me the stickers people get when they vote in Alaska and now I feel like my state needs to step the heck up. #IVoted2020 #2020Elections pic.twitter.com/fRtOR7IGFv — Tiffany McClure (@tiffanykmcclure) November 2, 2020

I Voted Stickers

My cousin from Michigan just VOTED. This was her sticker. Isn’t it cool? She reported “No drama, in and out.” I am so grateful. I was worried about her even though she is retired from the military and can take care of herself. I pray all day is peaceful. pic.twitter.com/yu62C3S8LI — GrierLawOffice (@grierlawoffice) November 3, 2020

Did You Vote?

It's So Cool!

Voted in the great state of Colorado for the first time! pic.twitter.com/YQvWkFZQGq — Jeremy T. Newton (@TenorNewt) November 3, 2020

More I Voted Stickers

Pretty cool, if you vote at the @STAPLESCenter, you can get "I Voted" sticker with either the @Lakers or @LAKings logo. I kind of even like the @LACity logo on the bottom. @UniWatch #VOTE pic.twitter.com/TchPaB7zwM — Damon Hirschensohn (@NevadaPackFan) October 29, 2020

Mandatory Selfie After Voting

Proud Georgia voter here. Happy to experience this another Election Day in the Land Of The Free! Wore my #Vote2020 sticker all weekend like a badge of honor! 😎 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/685fzah54d — Tee Tee (@MFEO777) November 3, 2020

Aww

Voting is Fun!

Rhode Island's I Voted Sticker

Aren’t they cool? The stickers come in all shapes and sizes, and each of them displays some significant and bold meaning during the US election. Meanwhile, the mail-in ballots could take some more time to be counted in some states before the result is announced in the country.

