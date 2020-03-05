ICC Women's T20 World Cup: As India Reaches Maidan Finals, Twitterati Celebrate With Funny Memes and Jokes

The Semi-Finals between India and England at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was abandoned due to rain. Without a ball being bowled or a bat hitting six, India qualifies for final as Group A toppers. Can people in India stay calm? NO! As Women in Blue gloriously reaches Maidan Finals, netizens are celebrating their win with funny memes and jokes. Hilarious tweets surface on social media with people mocking England’s loss in the T20 World Cup. Some are even comparing India’s win to historical times, when leaders won their battle against England without their weapon. Like Mahatma Gandhi’s nonviolence movement. Got the pun? India Women Qualify for Final, After IND vs ENG ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Washed-Out Due to Rain in Sydney.
India was undefeated throughout the group stages of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Although, the Women in Blue was ready to hit the ground, looking forward to defeating with their performance, the weather of Sydney had different plans. Indian fans were left with a lot to rejoice, post India vs England live semi-final. The team qualified for the final by finishing higher on the points table. In the seven editions of the biggest trophy, India never reached the final until this year. It was undoubtedly a celebratory moment for Team India and its fans across, who are creating the hilarious memes to this almost never-happens situation.
Check Out the Hilarious Memes!
Snapshot into the ICC meeting regarding the #T20WorldCup#SydneyRain #SAvAUS #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/TbhOglQawE
— CricBlog (@cric_blog) March 5, 2020
When Karma Hits Back!
#INDvENG Karma hits back 🙈! pic.twitter.com/V2D50QwlrF
— Uttam Minz (@UttamMinz6) March 5, 2020
LOL!
I don’t even know why I thought this was the most applicable Simpsons meme. My brain is broken. #T20WorldCup ☔️ pic.twitter.com/U9wZyDfxtJ
— Brett Sprigg (@BrettSprigg) March 5, 2020
Wasn't Your Lucky Day!
#INDvENG Dear England pic.twitter.com/A6i2GNGItP
— Michael (@michaelcrossfir) March 5, 2020
Oh My!
Meanwhile @BLACKCAPS fans!!!#INDWvENGW #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #IndvsEng https://t.co/9nHXmc4h9g pic.twitter.com/SMYHqFMkpL
— 🇮🇳🇦🇪🇨🇦Om Lal Mehta (@omlalmehta) March 5, 2020
Without Weapon, Leaders Who Won Battle!
Leaders who won against England without picking up their weapons.#T20WorldCup#INDWvENGW pic.twitter.com/Xe7DPwjFSA
— Subham (@subhsays) March 5, 2020
Totally!
Rain and India unbreakable Bond. #INDvENG #INDWvENGW #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EiCQXnNdGP
— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) March 5, 2020
The Harmanpreet Kaur lead team will face either South Africa or Australia in the final. South Africa vs Australia semi-final is on March 8, but if the rains do not subside, South Africa will qualify for the final in a very similar fashion.