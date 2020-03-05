India vs England Live Score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final: Get Live Updates and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Live Scorecard of IND vs ENG Women’s Cricket Match

India takes on England in T20 World Cup 2020 semis (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

IND vs ENG Women's Cricket Match Live Score Updates: India and England meet in the semifinal of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. This is the first semifinal while in second semis hosts Australia will take on South Africa. India topped Group A after the first round and thus made it to the semis. England, on the other hand, finished on the second spot in Group B. Meanwhile, stay on this page for IND vs ENG Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 semifinal live score updates. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match Preview: India to Face Old Nemesis England in Semis.

India ended the group stage unbeaten after four back to back victories. The Women in Blue defeated Australia in the first match to make their case stronger. India eventually defeated Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to finish undefeated. England, on the other hand, won three out of their four matches. England’s lone defeat came against South Africa as they beat Pakistan, West Indies and Thailand. India vs England ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final 1: Shafali Verma, Heather Knight, Poonam Yadav and Other Key Players to Watch Out for.

Shafali Verma will be the key players for India in the batting department as she has been throughout. In the bowling department, Poonam Yadav will be the one India will bank on. For England, Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone will be the key players.

In the last five outings between these two teams in T20Is, England have won four matches while India have apparently won just one. The lone win came recently in the tri-series in January involving Australia as well.