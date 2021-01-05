If you are on Twitter or rather any social media, you'd have seen the viral meme trend about US vs India that's ongoing right now. People are taking a dig or comparing how people talk or function in the two countries, be it through their habits, dialogues, reactions to situations and so on. And some of these memes are just hilarious. Now Indian Railways also joined the trend by sharing about the longest Indian train, SheshNag (SheshNaag) as opposed to the US Long haul. The 2.8 km-long train made with joining four electric locomotives was operated by Indian Railways in July 2020. During months of lockdown, Indian freight trains started attaining top speeds above 90 km per hour on the Khurja-New Bhaupur section.

A long haul means a long distance, long run or something that requires a considerable amount of time. As per Indian Railways Traffic Service, the SheshNaag performed a successful run today from Bhilai to Korba attaining the top speed of 98 kmph. This is the longest train to be operated by the Indian Railways, made by joining four rakes. It has nine engines and four guards van. In July, the Ministry of Railways had shared a video of the longest train running. And now it has become a proud part of the USA vs India funny meme trend. Indian Railways Sees 2020 as Year of 'Grit and Victories', COVID-19 Challenge Taken as Opportunity for Future Development.

Check Indian Railways Tweet Here:

🇺🇸: Long haul 🇮🇳: Sheshnag (made by joining 4 trains) Top speed: 98 kmph Kudos to the entire Operations team led by Dr Prakash Chandra #IRTS & Shri Ravish Kumar Singh #IRTS for its successful run today from Bhilai to Korba.#IRTSMovingIndia@RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc pic.twitter.com/5GWHkUl3yg — IRTS Association (@IRTSassociation) January 5, 2021

Because of these long freight trains, there is an ease of doing business. This meme trend is going viral from the last week and some of the entries are hilarious. The Indian Railways has used it to rightly highlight what we have to boast of.

