Scroll up social media, and you will find some surprising and hilarious content, every time. It is a fun place to be in. Whether it is an update on the coronavirus vaccine or the premier of an upcoming series on Netflix and Amazon, meme-makers find their way to spread joy. And sometimes, they do not really need any reason! On Twitter, the United States of America vs India funny memes and jokes are trending and nobody knows why, but the reactions are lit. The latest Twitter flag trend showcase how we desis act under different circumstances, and it sparked a hilarious mix of reactions, no one saw coming. If you are not aware of the ongoing meme-war, worry not, as in this article, we bring you some of the amusing tweets spreading laughter on social media.

We said it earlier, we say it again, the internet never disappoints us when it comes to humour. New Year 2021 celebrations brought us some of the most side-splitting reactions summing up everyone’s feels and anticipation. It is not known as to who started the latest USA vs India memes, or what led to such hilarious reactions, but the tweets are surely tickling the funny bones of netizens. Using USA and Indian flags, and of course, memes, netizens showcase what even the simplest of things can mean to Americans, while creating a totally different situation to the desis. You will have to check the USA vs India memes and jokes to understand why the trend is lit on Twitter.

Check Tweets:

USA vs India Funny Memes

We Love Surprises, Don't We?

🇺🇲 parents: we are coming to meet you this weekend 🇮🇳: pic.twitter.com/ZnoyMg4KzY — Shruti (@shrutihihihi) January 2, 2021

Hahaha

🇺🇲 : United we stand, divided we fall 🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/TIXrT76XSs — Pᴀᴛʜᴇʏ ☕ (@paa_they) January 2, 2021

We Don't Need Invitations!

🇺🇲 : We have not received the wedding Card, so we cannot go to the party . 🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/3n72Lz8dv1 — गुप्ता जी !! (@Aman0142) January 2, 2021

Why Settle for Less for Anything At All

Every Indian Parent

🇺🇲 :- Son, Don't forget to Switch off the Lights when you leave the Room. 🇮🇳 :- pic.twitter.com/vzOqrqyrF7 — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 2, 2021

LOL

🇺🇲:- He/she is cheating on you 🇮🇳:- pic.twitter.com/SrlEYvNung — Peepublic News™🏹🚜 (@Rofl_Rockstar) January 2, 2021

Drama

🇺🇲: If i'm going down ur going with me 🇮🇳: pic.twitter.com/bZFlBQ11l9 — Shadan Asad (@itsShaadaan) January 2, 2021

Your Favourite?

So Apt!

🇺🇲: Its not working between us 🇮🇳: 👇 pic.twitter.com/on7ArS5PRY — ᴬˢᴳᴬᴿ 🚜 (@asgarhid) January 2, 2021

ROFL

'Chal Naa'

🇺🇲 : Thanks for the advice 🍻 🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/0jYftnHVvr — Bawaal (@iamBawaal) January 2, 2021

Aren’t they hilarious? The above memes and jokes accurately display how we desis actually react to different situations, even if it is embarrassing. It seems that netizens’ humour quotient is quite upbeat, and it is only the beginning of another year.

