Indian-Origin Dr Uma Madhusudan Gets Honoured With Heart-Warming Drive-Thru Parade For Treating COVID-19 Patients at South Windsor Hospital (Watch Video)

Dr Uma Madhusudan honoured for fight against coronavirus in US (Photo Credits: Aniket Yewale YouTube)

The altruistic work of those in the frontline war against coronavirus deserver is beyond commendable. No financial compensation or words can ever describe their deeds for the world in this crisis situation. Various governments across the globe showcased their honour and respect to the medical staff by clapping and lighting lamps for them. In the meanwhile, Uma Madhusudan, an Indian-origin doctor in the United States received a beautiful surprise from her neighbourhood for her service in treating coronavirus patients at South Windsor Hospital. Her neighbours lined up in cars outside her home as a mark of respect for her job. Dr Uma Madhusudan is originally from Mysuru in Karnataka. She was in 1990 batch that graduated from JSS Medical College in Shivarathreeshwara Nagar. Clap for Our Carers: UK Unites to Show Their Gratitude to NHS Healthcare Workers! Watch Heart-Warming #ClapForCarers Videos.

They came in cars and held placards thanking her. One of them came out of the car and brought out a placard which reads, "Dr Uma Madhusudan has been recognised as one of South Windsor's Unsung Heroes." Other than cars, there was a fire engine blaring sirens as Dr Uma stood waving at them. Multiple videos and pictures of people showing their gratitude to medical workers have gone viral on social media platforms. World Health Day 2020: From British Royals To Lalit Hotel Staff, 6 Times People Thanked Healthcare Professionals by Clapping During Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Videos)

Dr Uma Madhusudan Honoured for Treating Coronavirus Patients:

Last week, an Icelandair flight bringing in the medical supplies from China to Iceland honour the medical workers fighting the COVID 19 outbreak by making a heart just over the capital of Reykjavik. Flight radar shared the heart-shaped route picture on Twitter. There are also videos of people in the neighbourhood clapping for doctors and nurses as they leave or return for work. Celebrities, royals and commoners have taken to social media platforms to thank medics who are risking their lives to save that of others and end the pandemic.