Clap for Our Carers: UK Unites to Show Their Gratitude to NHS Healthcare Workers! Watch Heart-Warming #ClapForCarers Videos

The United Kingdom is one of the countries severely hit by the novel coronavirus, like many, with about 1,03,093 confirmed cases. The country is under strict lockdown. But residents, every Thursday joins in clapping for the National Health Service (NHS) workers, fighting with the pandemic every day. It has now become a weekly tradition, when the nation comes together each Thursday as part of the ‘Clap For Our Carers’ campaign, to publicly recognise the efforts of the NHS healthcare workers at this unprecedented time. People post heart-warming photos and videos from the moment along with the hashtag, #ClapForCarers. Likewise, another clip has appeared on the internet, which shows the cops, residents and everyone else, clapping for the medical officials showing their gratitude and support. It was the fourth week in a row. UK Citizens, Politicians And Royals Clap For NHS Workers Fighting Coronavirus, Popular Landmarks Light Up in Blue in Their Honour.

Every Thursday at 8:00 PM, as per GMT, people come to their doors and balconies and applaud loudly cheering for the NHS heroes and key workers in the frontline. In the latest video, police officers and firefighters were captured sounding their sirens to show their appreciation. People from their balconies and windows, come out and thank the NHS team for their effort. It is an emotional sight, but surely gives all of us a lot of cheer and motivation at this difficult time. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Clap for the NHS Staff Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic! Heart-Melting Video of the Youngest Royals Goes Viral.

So important to come together as a nation and show our appreciation for our brilliant carers. 👏 👏 👏💙 #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/WrEE08lNGF — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 16, 2020

Officers from Hastings and Rother giving thanks to the staff at the Conquest Hospital tonight. So many people working incredibly hard to save lives. #clapforcarers pic.twitter.com/w5Ooak8YTr — Hastings Police (@Hastings_police) April 16, 2020

UK shows their support for NHS staff in third week of #ClapforCarers pic.twitter.com/4AFxpmj6Jp — The Independent (@Independent) April 16, 2020

The COVID-19 has infected over 2 million people across the world. The situation is dire. Everyone is worried. People are asked to stay indoors to contain the spread, as there is no vaccine yet. The doctors and medical staffs are working round the clock each day, risking their lives, as the deadly virus easily transmits from human to human. Clap for Our Carers campaign in the UK is a gesture to appreciate the health workers and support them as we are all in this together.