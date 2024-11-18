GERD Awareness Week is an annual health awareness week which is observed in the fourth week of November in several countries around the world. The awareness week focuses on educating the public about Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), a chronic condition where stomach acid frequently flows back into the oesophagus, leading to symptoms like heartburn, acid regurgitation, chest pain, and difficulty swallowing. GERD Awareness Week 2024 will be marked from November 24 to November 30. From Kombucha to Lemonade, 5 Healthy Drinks for Your Good Digestive Health.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a very common disorder. Gastroesophageal refers to the stomach and the oesophagus. Reflux refers to the back-flow of acidic or non-acidic stomach contents into the oesophagus. The condition can lead to complications such as esophagitis (inflammation of the esophagus), strictures, and even esophageal cancer if left untreated. Early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms and reduce these risks. In this article, let’s know more about the GERD Awareness Week 2024 date and the significance of the annual event. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

GERD Awareness Week 2024 Start and End Dates

GERD Awareness Week 2024 will be from November 24 to November 30.

GERD Awareness Week Significance

GERD Awareness Week is an annual event that encourages people to pay attention to persistent digestive discomfort and seek medical guidance if necessary. Many people experience occasional acid reflux, but GERD is a more serious, chronic condition that requires attention.

On this day, various awareness campaigns are organised to help people recognise the symptoms, such as persistent heartburn and acid regurgitation, and understand the risk factors, including diet, obesity, and certain medications, which help people in early diagnosis and treatment.

