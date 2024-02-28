So far, 2024 has been a year of both familiarity and change, but it seems like the leap year of 2024 is echoing the events of 2020. While not evident, the world is still grappling with the ongoing COVID-19. However, there is also a sense of hope and optimism. The year has seen a mix of new challenges and ongoing issues, but there is a feeling that progress is being made, and there is a sense of anticipation for what the rest of the year will bring. Leap Day 2024: Understanding Why We Have Leap Years and Fun Facts About February 29.

People have sensed déjà vu this year. Just a short while into the new year, there are already striking similarities to the past. We are talking about similarities between 2020 and 2024. However, could these resemblances be more than just coincidences? Some speculate and even hope that they are. Mystics and pundits alike are pointing to several key events that seem to be mirroring those of four years prior.

One such event is the Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, where the Chiefs emerged victorious once again. This repeat of the 2020 Super Bowl adds to the feeling of repetition in this leap year.

Adding to the sense of repetition, Taylor Swift is set to release a new album, marking the first time in four years since she dropped Folklore and Evermore just five months apart in 2020.

Furthermore, the upcoming presidential election 2024 in the United States is reminiscent of the 2020 election, as mandated by the US Constitution to be held every four years, coinciding with leap years. Once again, the two main contenders appear to be Joe Biden and Donald Trump, setting the stage for a familiar showdown.

The years 2020 and 2024 share several notable similarities, contributing to a sense of déjà vu for many. Both years have been leap years, adding an extra day to February. These similarities have led many to draw comparisons between the two years, highlighting the cyclical nature of certain events and challenges.

