Mumbai, April 05: A Jamaican man who purposefully infected a woman with HIV has been sentenced to three years in prison. After receiving a diagnosis in 2005, Jermaine Scott was given medication to lessen the chance of spreading the disease to others.

However, Chester Crown Court heard that he wasn't taking his medication consistently when he rekindled a relationship with a former partner in 2009, which increased the risk of transmission. Bengaluru: Man Threatens to Reveal Woman’s HIV Status, Extorts Rs 2.8 Lakh From Her.

Additionally, he neglected to tell the victim about his diagnosis before engaging in unprotected intercourse with her.

The two went to a sexual health facility in October 2009 after the victim became suspicious of his actions. Scott gave the medical staff member a false identity and false medical information while he was at the clinic.

The couple broke up after the victim's HIV test came out positive, while Scott departed from the Cheshire area soon after their split. When the event was reported to Cheshire Constabulary in October 2009, the local authorities began a search for Scott.

In response to a public call, he was located and detained in February 2011. Despite a thorough investigation, officers were unable to compile enough evidence to charge Scott because he declined to answer any questions they posed to him. As a result, the case was closed.

However, after it was discovered that he was living in the country illegally, he was eventually deported from the UK in November 2011. Italy: Man Tests Positive for Monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV at the Same Time After Returning From Spain.

Further, the victim requested that the case be reopened shortly after Scott was deported, and detectives enlisted the aid of several medical professionals who revealed that it was highly probable that she had contracted HIV during the three months prior to her diagnosis, while she was dating Scott.

Additionally, they discovered a number of DNA connections between Scott's HIV strain and the HIV strain that the victim was found to have.

The 39-year-old, who admitted guilt to causing the physical harm intentionally in February 2023, was given a three-year prison term on Tuesday, April 4.

