DRAMA follows James Charles, practically wherever he goes or does. The most recent one is Ethan Klein's claims that James' new hoodie designs are the "exact same" as his wife's Teddy Fresh hoodies and Twitter is already debating. James Charles has been accused of plagiarising after Ethan Klein said that his merch is very similar to his wife Hila's Teddy Fresh line. However, James didn't take it on Twitter and replied back to him with sass but the debate is on-going on whether or not James copied the designs. The beauty guru's merch line "Sisters Apparel" consists of colourful hoodies and loungewear pieces. James' latest hoodie line that contains block hoodies mainly in pastel colour with his catchphrase "Sisters" on the front looks similar to Hila's range, however, many say that it is also quite common for brands to use pastel blocks. However, Ethan (who is said to have DM'd James Charles a day before) still chose to call out him out on Twitter.

Ethan Klein's Tweet:

I give you permission to share our convo. You told me you were going to sell them anyway. You also admitted that the similarity wasn't a coincidence. I dm'd you because I wanted to keep this private but I found your response combative and dismissive. https://t.co/TGakaynFyw — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) September 18, 2020

Comparison

I know we didn't invent colorblocking but I'm having a hard time w the new james charles merch, it's the same exact design as Hila's. Combined with the fact that his audience is so huge, many people will assume he designed it and start accusing us of plagarism. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/sKdTlzIcAx — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) September 18, 2020

"I know we didn't invent colorblocking but I'm having a hard time w the new james charles merch, it's the same exact design as Hila's," Ethan tweeted, alongside side-by-side photos of Hila's Teddy Fresh merch and James'Combined with the fact that his audience is so huge, many people will assume he designed it and start accusing us of plagarism. What do you think?" He further said: "It's possible it's all a totally cosmic coincidence but he used pretty much the identical colors here too, he at least moved em around a little bit."

James then publicly responded to Ethan, saying "When you DM'd me yesterday, I sent you the original photo that inspired my collection, explained I’ve never seen your brand, but also asked what you wanted me to do... You didn’t reply. After last year, I vowed to keep conversations private and create solutions, not drama. If you'd like to continue our conversation and find a solution, my DMs are still open!"

Fans were in split, while some defended James Charles some accused him of stealing the designs. Check out tweets that call James Charles out for plagiarism:

im sorry are we not going to talk about how james charles basically just stole @HilaKleinH3 design @teddyfresh @h3h3productions pic.twitter.com/paWWz4G0ct — sleepy💤(78%) (@lindzi_amore) September 17, 2020

LOL

James Charles trying to ignore the fact he copied Hila’s designs for his own gain... pic.twitter.com/QRRwc1kF5w — The Tall, British Guy. (@BiggestFishy) September 18, 2020

Some even supported James Charles. Check out tweet:

im not the biggest fan of James but this design isn’t original even down to the colors. Different brands have been making it with their logos for years. If you truly DM’d him before this and still tweeted this out that’s highly immature. At least have the balls to tag him lol. pic.twitter.com/YuBFg9QGPw — Lynn (@lynn_loveee) September 18, 2020

'

Hila pooled into the conversation too as she tweeted a photo of the design process saying: "I guess I might as well share some behind the scenes. This is my first sketch of the color block hoodie from 2017 before we had a logo for TF, and in the other pic is the pink one, this is usually how I work on our color pallets." The drama is still on!

