Mumbai, February 23: TOYOJIRO, a well-known Jiro-style ramen restaurant in Kyoto, Japan, faced backlash after its owner publicly threatened two customers who left a one-star review. The owner even offered a 100,000 yen (approximately INR 58,000) reward for tracking them down and insisting they change their review.

The aggressive response, posted on Instagram, suggested that customers who left negative feedback should avoid dining out. The post also hinted at retaliation, warning that any interference with the restaurant's business would be met with consequences.

Following widespread criticism, the owner deleted the post and later expressed regret, acknowledging that the reaction may have been excessive. The restaurant also issued an apology on social media, which has since been removed.

Despite the apology, the incident has raised concerns about how businesses handle criticism online. Many social media users condemned the threatening approach, emphasizing the importance of constructive feedback in the hospitality industry.

