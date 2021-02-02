Not everyone needs a company when they need to chug down a pint of beer. Well, if you are one of these people too, we have the perfect news for you. Japan is opening a new bar that will only accommodate people who want to drink alone. While most pubs and bars in Japan have seating arrangements for groups where you can head to with your co-workers and friends. These pubs usually have more than one chairs.

Whether for groups of friends or groups of coworkers, you’ll find more tables than counter seats, and many pubs even have semi-private rooms that can accommodate a half-dozen people or more. But just because you want a drink doesn’t mean you want company, and soon there’s going to be a new pub in Japan specifically so that people can drink alone.

Called Juden Highball, the pub is set to open in the city of Hakodate, in Hokkaido Prefecture. Like so many restaurant innovations these days, it’s a reaction to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. By making every seat a one-person booth, Juden Highball allows for a measure of social distancing while you enjoy a cold one and, as per Japanese drinking culture, a few side dishes to go with it. Since being in a booth makes it harder to catch your server’s eye to order food or drinks, each seat has a self-order tablet. You also get power plugs and free Wi-fi, so you can enjoy browsing the Internet, texting friends, or otherwise supplementing your liquid entertainment.

Topping it off, the pub will offer side dishes too, perfect for the Joey Tribbianis among us who hate sharing food. The Juden Highball takes its name from the Japanese word ‘juden’ meaning to recharge, as the pub aims to be an ideal spot for people feeling drained by the changes brought on by the pandemic, according to Sora News 24. As per Inside Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has declared parts of the country to be in a state of an emergency as of Friday, January 29, though Hokkaido Prefecture was not one of them. Post-pandemic, the pub will be an introvert’s paradise.

