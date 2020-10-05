Mumbai, October 5: After over six months, restaurants, bars and cafes in the financial capital will reopen from today. The dine-in facility will be reopened at 50 percent capacity and will adhere to several restrictions by following guidelines of the Maharashtra government.

It needs to be mentioned here that Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. It not only leads the chart with the maximum cases but also has the highest number of casualties. Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till October 31, Allows Dine-in Services at Restaurants From October 5, Dabbawalas Can Travel in Mumbai Local Trains.

According to the Hindustan Times report, due to the severe crunch in staff, several restaurant owners have asked their workers to return to Mumbai at the earliest and many are booking their flights in a bid to ensure employees could resume their duties at the earliest.

Here are some things which need to be kept in mind:

Patrons will have to abide by rules such as wearing face masks and use of sanitisers. Their contact details will be shared with authorities if needed. The premises, including furniture and upholstery, must be regularly sanitised, too.

The decision to reopen restaurants will bring relief to the state's hospitality industry which approximately generates over Rs 18,000 crore in revenues and employs around 2.4 crore people directly and indirectly. This includes the over 1 lakh such businesses in capital Mumbai alone. The Maharashtra government last month extended lockdown till October 31.

