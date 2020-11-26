A man in Kazakhstan has taken his love for his sex doll to the next level by marrying her! Yurii Tolochko, a bodybuilder had proposed to 'Margo' back in December 2019. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their wedding plan was postponed for months. And now the couple is finally married, much like traditional wedding ceremonies. A video of the couple's first dance from this unusually bizarre wedding has been shared online. Not surprising, its going viral on social media. Meanwhile, Tolochko has always been open with his relationship, constantly sharing their love story online. Their X-rated pictures and videos have been shared online. Teen Girl Wants to Marry Her Zombie Doll, Claims They Have Normal Intimate Relationship.

Yurii Tolochko describes himself as an athlete, blogger, and sexy maniac. Tolochko's love life with his sex doll Margo has been on display to see for his 40,000 plus followers on Instagram. As per Tolochko, "Margo has a tender soul inside." He has been revealing about their wedding plans on his account from a while. The couple is finally married and a video from this unusual ceremony sees Tolochko putting a ring onto Margo's hand and the couple share a kiss, surrounded by their wedding guests. They then share a dance together and celebrate with their friends. In a day's time, the video has over 18,000 views. Woman is All Set to Marry Her Duvet! Watch Video of Her True Love Story and Wedding Invite.

Check The Wedding Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OddJack / Юрий Толочко (@yurii_tolochko)

Here Are Some Other Pics of The Couple:

Pics From Their Winter Holiday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OddJack / Юрий Толочко (@yurii_tolochko)

Couple Working Out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OddJack / Юрий Толочко (@yurii_tolochko)

Swinging on Romance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OddJack / Юрий Толочко (@yurii_tolochko)

Cozying Up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OddJack / Юрий Толочко (@yurii_tolochko)

X-Rated Breakfast!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OddJack / Юрий Толочко (@yurii_tolochko)

Holiday Chilling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OddJack / Юрий Толочко (@yurii_tolochko)

Tolochko's love for Margo has always been showering on his social media account. He claims that he first met Margo at a night club and he rescued her from some unwanted attention.

