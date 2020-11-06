Amravati, November 6: In a bizarre incident, a local juice shop owner in Maharashtra's Amravati encroached an ATM center in the area. According to a video shared by DNA, it was seen that the owner of the juice shop had installed chairs inside the ATM and made proper seating arrangements for people there. The incident came to light after a video showing a local vendor running a juice shop close to an ATM center in Amravati went viral on social media. The viral video has raised concerns about the bank safety guidelines.

The juice shop is named as 'Pardesi Famous Lassi and Juice Shop'. The video shows the people entering the ATM-cum-juice center to withdraw money from the ATM machine. The customers operate the ATM in the presence of others sitting on chairs inside the juice shop, thus flouting banking security norms. Panipuri Vending Machine aka Pani Puri ATM That Dispenses Human Contact-Free, Hygienic Panipuris Goes Viral on Twitter.

Here's the Video:

#WATCH | Juice shop encroaches ATM, puts chairs inside for customers pic.twitter.com/IZigD4o4xS — DNA (@dna) November 6, 2020

As per ATM rules, only one person should operate the ATM at a time and no other should be allowed to enter. Banks too, have been advising and warning their customers to remain extremely cautious while withdrawing money from ATM machines. The rules state that an individual should not share any of the important credentials like the ATM PIN number, OTP and other details with anyone.

