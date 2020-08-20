Washington, August 20: Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday. In her Democratic National Convention speech, she accused Trump of turning "our tragedies into political weapons." She urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden, "a president who will bring all of us together." She joined Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton to condemn President Donald Trump's profound "failure" as a leader.

"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," the former California prosecutor charged in her acceptance speech. We're at an inflection point," she said. Kamala Harris Scripts History as She Accepts Democratic Party's Nomination for US Vice-President For US Presidential Elections 2020.

What stood out in her speech and touched the hearts of Indian-American voters was when she used the Tamil word, 'chithis. This was for the first time, someone spoke Tamil during a US Democratic speech.

Here's what Padma Lakshmi said when Kamala Harris said Chithi

I literally have tears in my eyes. @KamalaHarris just said “chithis” which means auntie. My heart is so full right now

— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 20, 2020

Here's her full speech, watch the video:

Biden, who faces Trump on November 3, is due to give his own acceptance speech on Thursday, closing a Democratic convention held wholly online and on television due to COVID-19 pandemic.

