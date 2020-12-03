Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2020 is on December 3, and Twitter is filled with tributes and messages for the great poet, Shri Kanaka Dasa. It is celebrated, majorly by the people of Karnataka and those belonging to the Kuruba Gowa community. In tribute to the great Saint, the state observes a holiday. Known for his epic Keertanas and Ugabhoga, people across the country are his followers. On the significant occasion of his birth anniversary, Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2020 wishes, images and messages have taken over Twitter. Netizens on social media, honour the great poet, philosopher and saint. In this article, we will know more about Kanakadasa Jayanthi, why the day is so significant and check how Twitterati is observing the day.

Shri Kanaka Dasa was born as Thimmappa Nayaka in the year 1509, in a village named Baada in then Vijayanagara Empire (present-day Haveri district of Karnataka). The legendary music composer lived for a century and breathed his last in 1609. Throughout his life, he composed beautiful songs, mostly in Kannada language and native metrical forms to reach out to the masses. Some of his prominent works are Narasimha stotra, Rama Dhyana Mantra, and Mohana Tarangini. In this article, check out how Twitterati is observing Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2020 with wishes, images and messages.

Today is jayanti of greatest devotee of lord krishna, Sri Kanakadasa, by whose devotion even lord udupi Krishna broke open the wall and turned 180 degree to give him darshan as he was denied entry in the temple based on his caste ! pic.twitter.com/NaG45bYkRY — Pariksheet (@pawanmethre) December 3, 2020

#Kanakadasa was a Haridasa, a renowned composer of Carnatic music, poet, philosopher and musician of Kannada He was a warrior @ Bankapura fort. Once he was seriously injured in a battle & was miraculously saved. After this incident, he gave up his profession.#KanakadasaJayanti pic.twitter.com/blr6BhJYke — Mohan Gowda (@Mohan_HJS) December 3, 2020

Saluting the renowned 16th-century saint-poet Kanakadasa on the occasion of his Jayanti. His principles and teachings are widely received and influential in the society. Wishing you Happy #kanakadasajayanti pic.twitter.com/21G4wfQpgQ — REVANSIDDHAPPA_V_PATIL🇮🇳 (@REVAN40) December 3, 2020

ಸಂತ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಕನಕದಾಸ ಜಯಂತಿಯ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. Humble tributes to the great philosopher, social reformer and poet Shri Kanaka Dasaru on his Birth Anniversary. His thoughts and preaching on equality and eradicating caste system are remembered forever.#kanakadasajayanti pic.twitter.com/GpPipcRbZh — JanataDal Live (@janatadallive) December 3, 2020

ನಾಡಿನ ಸಮಸ್ತ ಜನತೆಗೆ ದಾಸ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಶ್ರೀ ಕನಕದಾಸ ಜಯಂತಿಯ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು My humble tributes to a great social reformer, the great poet and saint Shri Kanaka Dasa on his birth anniversary. Best wishes to everyone on #KanakadasaJayanthi#Kanakadasa #KanakaDasaJayanti #ಕನಕದಾಸಜಯಂತಿ #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/3AN1A0NL7C — Basavaraj Sankin (@basava1001) December 2, 2020

Not many know, he even fought wars, before devoting himself into music. On his birth anniversary, people remember the great personality, who spread the message of peace and equality in society.

