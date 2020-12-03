Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2020 is on December 3, and Twitter is filled with tributes and messages for the great poet, Shri Kanaka Dasa. It is celebrated, majorly by the people of Karnataka and those belonging to the Kuruba Gowa community. In tribute to the great Saint, the state observes a holiday. Known for his epic Keertanas and Ugabhoga, people across the country are his followers. On the significant occasion of his birth anniversary, Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2020 wishes, images and messages have taken over Twitter. Netizens on social media, honour the great poet, philosopher and saint. In this article, we will know more about Kanakadasa Jayanthi, why the day is so significant and check how Twitterati is observing the day.

Shri Kanaka Dasa was born as Thimmappa Nayaka in the year 1509, in a village named Baada in then Vijayanagara Empire (present-day Haveri district of Karnataka). The legendary music composer lived for a century and breathed his last in 1609. Throughout his life, he composed beautiful songs, mostly in Kannada language and native metrical forms to reach out to the masses. Some of his prominent works are Narasimha stotra, Rama Dhyana Mantra, and Mohana Tarangini. In this article, check out how Twitterati is observing Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2020 with wishes, images and messages.

Not many know, he even fought wars, before devoting himself into music. On his birth anniversary, people remember the great personality, who spread the message of peace and equality in society.

