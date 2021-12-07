The year's wedding is around the corner, and fans are losing their calm. Yes, Bollywood's 'it' couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are all set to tie the nuptial knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities will soon kick off after to-be dulha and dulhan left for their destination wedding on Monday. Their guests are also seen arriving one by one at Jaipur airport. But Vicky and Katrina's wedding guests are trending for another reason, and rather they have become the butt of all jokes on social media. Netizens are trending #KatrinaVickyWedding funny memes and jokes online, especially related to the wedding guests. Know the reason why. Video Of Vicky Kaushal Proposing Marriage To Katrina Kaif On Stage And Salman Khan’s Reaction To It Is A Must Watch.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married, but why are their fans taking potshots at their guests. Well, it all has to do with the extreme secrecy maintained around the wedding. While fans have witnessed hush-hush celebrity weddings (Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra), VicKat (the moniker given to the couple by fans) have taken it all to the next level.

According to an IANS report, there are secret codes for guests attending Vicky-Katrina wedding. Yep, you are reading it right. According to the sources, the guests will be allowed entry into the wedding venue based on the secret codes provided to them. Codes are given to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential. Well, all these reports related to the high-profile wedding have sent the Twitterverse into a tizzy.

Boojho Toh Jaane

First Pics of VicKat Guests Arriving The Wedding Venue

Haters Will Say, It's A Still From Squid Game

What is Your Secret Code?

Host: "Aasmaan me kitne tare hain?" Guest: "Ab aap hamare hain!!" Host: Arey are foofa ji aap, aiye aiye... 🙏#KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/YHPNLrTMAF — Deepak (@socialmediajivi) December 7, 2021

Issmart Wedding Guests Be Like

And Issmarter Security Be One Step Ahead Like

HAHHAHAHHAHA

Please Just Stop

#KatrinaVickywedding Guest when they forget the secret Code given to them to attend the wedding.😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/K10usXrK2E — Srikant Reddy (@Srikantreddy_) December 5, 2021

Tujhe Bhi Bulaya

And That One Guest Planning To Go Live

The couple trying their level best to make the wedding simple by imposing various terms and conditions gor the guests. Meanwhile that one guest who leaked all the restrictions and created all the hype: #KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/HcYAYpsv7F — Aditya Gona (@aditya_gona) December 6, 2021

ROFL

After All It's No Less Than a Royal Wedding

Guest entering in vicky Kaushal & Katrina marriage be like: #KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/9k9b1EE6HM — Amit Kumar (@_amitofficial1) December 3, 2021

And Finally Dukh Khatam Ho Gaya

BTW, Vicky and Katrina Are Rumoured to Dance On 'Teri Ore' During Their Sangeet Ceremony!

As for the couple's pre-wedding festivities will see the 'Sangeet' ceremony taking place on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day. On Thursday, Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot, while a special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).