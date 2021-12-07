Ever since rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating each other started doing rounds and then speculations about their marriage, netizens were looking out for their pictures or videos posing together. Then this particular video from an awards function in 2019 took internet by storm. In this video Vicky is seen proposing Katrina for marriage in front of the entire crowd present at the event and that also includes Salman Khan. As Kat walks on stage to receiver her award, Vicky tells her, “Aap kisi acche se Vicky Kaushal ko dhoondh ke shaadi kyun nahi kar leti?" The actress just couldn’t stop blushing. He further states, “Shaadi ki season chal raha hai toh mujhe laga aapka bhi man kar raha hoga toh pooch leta hoon." Not just the actress couldn’t control her laughter, but the video clip also shows how Salman pretends to doze off on Aprita Khan Sharma’s shoulder.

Vicky Kaushal Proposing Katrina Kaif

