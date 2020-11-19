Happy Labh Pancham 2020! The festival of Diwali may have ended on November 16 for many, but today is an auspicious day of Labh Pancham, which is considered to be the final day of Diwali. People of the Gujarati community celebrated their New Year on November 16 with the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2077. But Labh Pancham is the first working day after Gujarati New Year celebrations. People perform a Puja of Maa Lakshmi or Sharda Pujan and resume with their businesses. And it being an auspicious day, exchanging good wishes and Happy Labh Pancham greetings is a part of the celebration. So this morning, alike other festive days, netizens including businessmen, company accounts are posting greetings of Happy Labh Pancham on Twitter. Shubh Labh images, Labh Pancham wishes, Labh Pancham 2020 messahes and greetings are being shared on social media.

Labh Pancham is also called as Laakheni Panchami, Gyan Panchami and Saubhaagya Panchami. It is celebrated five days after the day of Badi Diwali or Lakshmi Pujan. On this day, several households make special rangoli outside their homes as well, just like Diwali. It is considered a highly auspicious day to begin new ventures or businesses. Shops and businesses that were closed for Diwali celebrations, reopen on this day. It is thus the first working day after Gujarati New Year. So for this new beginning, we too give you a beautiful collection of Labh Pancham Wishes, Images, GIF Images, WhatsApp Messages to send Shubh Labh Pancham 2020 greetings to all your friends and relatives. Meanwhile, Twitterati is also exchanging their good wishes with everyone online.

Check Labh Pancham Wishes and Tweets:

Wishing You Success and Happiness

On the auspicious day of Labh Pancham Wishing you success Happiness #HappyLabhPancham 🙏🏻#labhpancham #VocalForLocal pic.twitter.com/JTvknAr7IW — Amandeep Singh Mann (@i_AmandeepSMann) November 19, 2020

Shubh Labh Panchami

Happy Labh Pancham

May the happiness, that this season brings, brighten your life and Hope the year Brings you luck and fulfills all your dearest dreams! SHUBH LABH PANCHAM#mworld #mworldgroup #labhpancham pic.twitter.com/pmnPOPjnZC — Mayur Kakadiya (@CEOmayurkakadia) November 19, 2020

Hope For Success in All Fields

𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦! May this day usher in new beginnings towards progress and prosperity, success in all your personal, professional & life goals.#LabhPancham @AmitThakerBJP @ROMESHSHAH2 @ArikGandhi pic.twitter.com/tAJQbySQYL — Manoj Mishra (@MMGoGreen) November 19, 2020

Labh Pancham Wishes in Gujarati

Wishing For All The Labh

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha on this day. Special offerings are made to seek blessings of health, wealth and success. You too can share your greetings of this auspicious day with everyone using above tweets and messages. LatestLY wishes all its readers, Happy Labh Panchami 2020!

